The best sports games on Nintendo Switch

Although several high-profile titles are missing from the Switch catalog, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking great sports games. Nintendo’s hybrid console has built up a sizeable roster of both indie and AAA sports titles over the years, with Rocket League, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and PGA Tour 2K21 gracing its small screen. And with the recent release of Nintendo Switch Sports, the platform is once again home to one of the best party games on the planet.

From golf and tennis to football and baseball, here are the best sports games on Switch.

Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer 3.5/5 E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Release April 29, 2022 Not only is Nintendo Switch Sports the newest game on our list, but it’s also one of the best. Fans have long been waiting for a Switch version of the iconic Wii Sports — and Nintendo delivered a game that hits on all fronts. With six unique sports (and a seventh, golf, expected to arrive for free later this year), Switch Sports lives up to the hype. Each game takes full advantage of the Switch’s hybrid console nature, and there’s even additional content if you have the Leg Strap attachment (which comes bundled with physical versions of the game). If you’re looking for a great sports title that’s also an intense workout, look no further than Nintendo Switch Sports. Read our full Nintendo Switch Sports review Read less Read more

Rocket League Trailer 83 % E Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport, Indie Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Release July 07, 2015 Unlike Nintendo Switch Sports, Rocket League might be one of the oldest games on the console. And despite being several years old, it’s still one of the best sports titles around. Rocket League puts you in control of a superpowered car that can use its boost to temporarily get airborne. This leads to all sorts of aerial acrobatics as teams try to smack a giant ball into the other team’s goal. It sounds ridiculous (and it is), but no doubt it’s one of the most fun sports games you’ll find on any platform. Read less Read more

Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer 70 % 3/5 E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Sport, Adventure Developer Camelot Software Planning, Camelot Publisher Nintendo Release June 24, 2021 Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest in the Mario Golf series. It takes the elite sport of golf and makes it approachable to everyone, with Princess Peach, Luigi, Toad, and more hitting the links in this family-friendly title. The gameplay is similar to past entries, with a Shot Gauge used to determine the power of each stroke. Speed Golf is one of the biggest changes, which is a mode that sees you speeding through a course as fast as you can. Aside from that wrinkle, Super Rush is a standard Mario Golf outing — and that’s nothing to complain about. Read our full Mario Golf: Super Rush review Read less Read more

PGA TOUR 2K21 Trailer 70 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport Developer HB Studios, Illogika Studios Publisher 2K Release August 21, 2020 If you’re looking for a more grounded golfing experience, consider checking out PGA Tour 2K21. You’ll get to play against real-life pros such as Justin Thomas on real-life courses like East Lake Golf Club and TPC Sawgrass. Each course was painstakingly scanned before getting the video game treatment, meaning just about every blade of grass was faithfully replicated. Not a fan of any in-game locations? No problem — PGA 2K21 includes a course editor that lets you craft the perfect course. Read less Read more

Super Mega Baseball 3 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Sport, Indie, Arcade Developer Metalhead Software Inc. Publisher Metalhead Software Inc. Release May 12, 2020 Super Mega Baseball 3 might be a terrible name, but it’s also fairly apt — the game is currently sitting with a staggering 87 Metascore. Fans and critics alike can’t seem to get enough of the 2020 release, which eschews official teams and players for arcade-based gameplay. The moment-to-moment action is fast-paced and friendly to all skill levels. There’s also a robust Franchise mode that puts you in control of an entire team and sees you guiding them through the trials and tribulations of the baseball world. Whether you’re on the pitcher’s mound or behind a desk running the show, Super Mega Baseball 3 lives up to its name. Read less Read more

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Trailer 88 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Vicarious Visions Publisher Activision Release September 04, 2020 Remade for a new generation of skaters, the first two Tony Hawk titles are just as good as you remember. Everything you loved about the originals is largely intact, including its banging soundtrack and bombastic levels. The fast-paced, arcade skater tasks you with completing a variety of challenges as you race against the clock. Pull off combos, collect items in hard-to-reach locations, or hit a target score — whatever you’re chasing, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 makes it a blast. If you get bored of playing solo, you can face off against a friend with local multiplayer. Read less Read more

Lonely Mountains: Downhill Trailer 72 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport, Indie, Arcade Developer Megagon Industries Publisher Thunderful Release October 23, 2019 Mountain biking doesn’t get enough love when it comes to video games, but Lonely Mountain: Downhill is more than enough to make up for the lack of representation. The minimalistic game sees you barreling down increasingly difficult tracks as you try to cross the finish line in record time. Each map is loaded with challenging obstacles and hidden shortcuts, meaning there are more than a few reasons to jump back into old levels and explore them again. Gameplay is smooth and engaging, and the ability to kit out your bike with a variety of unlockable parts only makes it more rewarding. Throw in online missions and leaderboards, and it’s easy to see why Lonely Mountain: Downhill is among the best sports games on Switch. Read less Read more

Retro Bowl Trailer E Platforms Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Sport, Arcade Developer New Star Games Ltd Publisher New Star Games Ltd Release January 17, 2020 Originally launched as a mobile game before getting a Switch port, Retro Bowl proves you don’t need expensive licensing deals to craft a well-rounded sports game. Before heading out to the field, you’ll get to play manager — drafting and trading players, praising their performance, meeting with the owners, and building out your facilities. Once that’s been sorted, you can dive into 2D gameplay. You’ll only control the offensive side of your team, with defense being simulated based on your stats. Offense is a blast, however, paying homage to the old-school football games of yesteryear while offering enough modern conveniences to stand toe to toe with today’s biggest releases. Read less Read more

Mario Tennis Aces Trailer 71 % E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Sport Developer Camelot Software Planning, Camelot Publisher Nintendo Release June 22, 2018 Another Mario spinoff, another family-friendly sporting adventure. His tennis outings have been hit-or-miss over the years, but Mario Tennis Aces stands as one of the best in the series. Things look better than ever, thanks to the processing power of Switch, and the ability to play local and online multiplayer means you’re never short on competition. Plenty of fun, quirky features keep things interesting, too — such as the ability to aim in first-person or break your opponent’s racket. Read less Read more

WHAT THE GOLF? Trailer 78 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Sport, Adventure, Indie, Arcade Developer Triband Publisher Fig Publishing Inc., FoxNext Games Release October 01, 2019 What the Golf? is barely a sports game. In fact, it’s barely a golf game. The action-packed title from Triband sends you to a variety of golf courses … but that’s where the similarities end. Each location will throw a bizarre new challenge your way, such as golfing with a house (seriously) or racing to the hole as fast as you can. It’s difficult to describe the off-the-walls sports game, but its eShop listing does a pretty good job of summing it up — What the Golf? is insanely stupid and silly fun Read less Read more

