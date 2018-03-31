Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves

Share

Epic Games is looking for a few epic dance moves for new victory celebrations. Just post your video on social media and you could be immortalized in video game history.

The retro-styled shoot-em-up Fortnite: Battle Royale is quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. A recent Twitch stream of the game featuring rapper Drake broke records for viewers in a non-tournament event. The 16th-seeded Retrievers from the University of Baltimore, Maryland County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history with a victory against Virginia, and credited Fortnite with the victory.

Pro athletes are getting in on the act as well. Tampa Bay Rays player Xander Bogaerts pulled out the “Take the L” dance after rapping a double on Opening Day. The World Series champions Houston Astros became avid fans and their spring training clubhouse was filled with PlayStations.

“I started out saying, ‘I’m not buying anything on this stupid game. I’m just going generic,’” World Series MVP George Springer told SB Nation. “And then Josh Reddick logged into my PlayStation and bought like $100 worth of stuff.”

“Now I’ve got these crazy costumes and stuff,” he added. “And you know what? I’m glad he did it.”

The Fortnite “Boogiedown” contest runs through April 10, and you can enter via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. To participate, just make a short video of a dance or gesture that you think would make a good emote for the Fortnite game, and include the hashtag #boogiedown in the text box.

Only one submission will be accepted per person, and the entries will be judged on such categories as fun, originality, and “Fortnite-ness.”

The winning boogie will be added to the game as a victory celebration, and the best five entries will all get the Boogie Bomb, which was recently pulled from the game due to an infinite weapons glitch. The top hundred entries will all score some in-game cash in the form of V-Bucks.

For more information on the contest, check out the official rules.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is free-to-play (with cosmetic in-game microtransactions) and available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.