Gaming

Fortnite millionaire’s mom threw his Xbox in the trash before World Cup

Trevor Mogg
By

The Fortnite World Cup didn’t just make one young player very rich. Gamers in other events also bagged huge cash prizes during the contest in New York City last weekend.

Among them was 15-year-old Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, a gamer from London, U.K. who, together with his playing partner Dave Jong, picked up a tasty $2.25 million for finishing second in the duo event.

But the route to victory clearly wasn’t an easy one.

In comments likely to elicit knowing nods from parents of young kids around the world, Jaden’s mom revealed that in recent years she’d been battling to keep him away from his games machine in an effort to get him to focus more on his schoolwork.

“If I’m honest with you, I’ve been quite against him gaming,” Lisa Dallman, Jaden’s mother, told the BBC in an interview, adding: “I’ve actually thrown an Xbox out [and] snapped a headset. We’ve had a nightmare.”

But with the World Cup win, the nightmare has turned into a dream come true for Jaden and his mom.

Asked what he’s going to do with his huge cash prize, Jaden initially said, “I haven’t got a clue.” After a short pause, however, he said a new house for his mom was likely, with the rest saved for his future. His mother suggested there was a good chance he’d spend it on “a lifetime of Uber Eats,” so fond is he of the meal-delivery service.

Jaden told the BBC he’s been playing video games since he was six years old, and started playing Fortnite as soon as it came out two years ago. He soon became the best Fortnite player among his buddy group, so his attention was immediately grabbed when he heard about the upcoming Fortnite World Cup.

“I started to think, maybe I’ve got a shot at this,” Jaden said, adding that he started to play the game up to eight hours a day to hone his skills in preparation for the contest.

The 100 or so Fortnite World Cup finalists who participated in the New York City event came from 30 countries, with each player having made it through an online qualifying period involving around 40 million hopefuls.

The experience for Jaden and his mom has clearly been something very special.

“Coming to New York has been amazing, not just because Jaden won — it’s been a life-changing experience for both of us,” Dallman said. “We’ve met some wonderful people and made lifetime friends.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
Up Next

LAPD: Personal data of thousands of officers nabbed in breach
fortnite teen picks up 3m for winning esports contest in ny city world cup
Gaming

$3 million for winning a game of Fortnite? It just happened to a U.S. teen

Three million dollars for winning a game of Fortnite? It sounds like the stuff of dreams for most fans of the game, but it’s exactly what happened to a 16-year-old player from Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best movies on hulu true grit
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (July 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix neon genesis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (July 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Naim Uniti Atom review
Music

What is hi-res audio and how can you experience it right now?

High-resolution audio has gone from audiophile novelty to mainstream attraction, but understanding it isn’t easy. Here’s what “hi-res” really means for you, and why you shouldn’t just brush it off as another marketing gimmick.
Posted By Simon Cohen
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR surpassed expectations and it comes with an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here are all the game streaming services you should know about

You can still get your physical video game discs or cartridges at your local store or download games digitally, but another option is even more convenient: Game streaming. Here are the best game-streaming services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pubg corp epic games partners season 4
Gaming

Despite lawsuit, there’s no PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds vs. Fortnite rift

There is no animosity between PUBG Corp. and Epic Games, despite a lawsuit and the competition between PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite. PUBG Corp. even tagged Epic Games as one of the developer's best partners.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
epic games store cloud saves moonlighter
Gaming

Epic Games Store finally enables cloud saves, but for just 2 games so far

The Epic Games Store has enabled the long-awaited cloud saves, but the feature is currently only available for Moonlighter and This War of Mine. Epic Games has a bit more work to do before its wider implementation.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

PS4 causing issues? Here's how you can give it a facory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

From platforms to games, here's how Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce size up

Google Stadia will have some stiff competition in Microsoft's Project xCloud, but that isn't the only game streaming service. We compared Google Stadia vs. Nvidia GeForce Now to see the differences and features.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat app Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your server.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends wraith glitch
Gaming

Respawn will suspend Apex Legends players who abuse game-breaking Wraith glitch

Respawn will roll out a fix for the game-breaking Wraith glitch in the next patch for Apex Legends. In the meantime, the developer said that it will be handing out suspensions for those who keep exploiting the bug.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

How to sync and troubleshoot your PS4's DualShock 4 controllers

Sony's Bluetooth-enabled DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4 are some of the best on the market, but connection issues aren't unheard of. Here's how to sync them to your console.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite mech teased season 10 fortnitemech
Gaming

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting some big mechs for season 10

Epic Games has teased what appears to be a mech vehicle coming to Fortnite on August 1 for the start of Season 10. It's not the only addition being teased, as an old location could be coming back.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin