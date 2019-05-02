Digital Trends
Fortnite update’s Shadow Bomb turns you into an invisible and nimble ninja

Charles Singletary Jr.
Fortnite v 8.51 version update patch Shadow Bomb battle royale invisible

Survival is the name of the game in Fortnite battle royale, and players are about to get their hands on a tool that increases their chances a great deal. Update v8.51 includes the debut of the Shadow Bomb, a grenade that makes the user invisible and increases movement capabilities.

Shadow Bomb sneaking

The new Shadow Bomb covers the player in darkness, making them invisible to other players temporarily. It also increases the player’s movement speed and allows them to double-jump. The effect lasts six seconds and starts to wear off slightly as time passes, becoming more visible. You can’t attack, build, or loot while hidden, but this provides you an opportunity to escape a dangerous situation or even aggressively move against an enemy in Fortnite‘s battle royale mode. With the update downloaded, the Shadow Bomb can be found as floor loot or in chests, supply drops, and supply llamas.

The Duet sings in Save the World

Fortnite players that jump into the Save the World mode can serenade enemies with a new weapon introduced in version 8.51. The Duet is a dual-barrel assault rifle that deals out high damage and maintains its fire with a large-capacity magazine. It’s only available for a limited time, though, so players will want to grab the Duet before it goes away on May 8 at 5 p.m. PT.

Fortnite v 8.51 version update patch duet assault rifle save the world new weapon

A Creative new dish

Creative mode gets the new Shadow Bomb as well as diner prefabs based on restaurants seen around Fortnite battle royale. The new buildings are the Durr Burger, Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit, and SofDeez Ice Cream Shop. These prefabs open up the options to create food-theme spaces for players, and the update also includes four diner galleries.

Bug Fixes in v8.51

The list of bug fixes in version 8.51 of Fortnite is light this time around. Gameplay in battle royale is updated with a change to the sound effects for jetpacks, which were playing louder than they should have. The victory royale animation was also displaying for all limited-time modes with respawning, and that has been fixed as well. If you’ve been having any problems with adding suggested friends to your friends’ list, that bug has been squashed as well.

