If you’ve logged into Fortnite this week, you’ve probably noticed that Attack on Titan is making quite a splash in the popular battle royale. You can currently pick up multiple Scout Regiment skins, complete some themed quests, and even find two unique weapons based on the anime – ODM Gears and Thunder Spears. Whether you’re looking to get your hands on those weapons or simply want to knock out the associated quests, you’ll need to round up Scout Regiment Footlockers. We’ll tell you all about them below.

Where to find Scout Regiment Footlockers

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to finding Scout Regiment Footlockers. The good news is that there is one that spawns in the same place every match, but the bad news is that the rest of them are random. That being said, we have some tips on how to make finding them a little easier.

First of all, you can always find a Scout Regiment Footlocker in Jaegar’s family basement, which can be located at the southeastern house in Anvil Square. Head down the stairs under the awning here and open the door to see the footlocker on the other side of the room. Of course, with this being the game’s only guaranteed spot for a footlocker, don’t be surprised if you have some competition.

As for finding other Scout Regiment Footlockers, you’ll want to stick close to major POIs. There’s no way to tell which POIs have the footlocker at the beginning of each match, but there are two ways to improve your chances of finding one. First of all, you can roll for the Treasure Hunter augment, which will ping the location of all nearby chests when you first enter a POI. Secondly, if you manage to claim a capture point at a named POI, you’ll be able to see the location of all chests in the area for a brief period of time.

If your main goal is to quickly complete the Eren Jaegar quest that requires you to find three Scout Regiment Footlockers, you may find it’s easier to just keep landing and trying for the guaranteed footlocker spawn at Anvil Square. However, because it will be hotly contested, make sure you grab a gun when possible to help improve your chances of getting out alive.

