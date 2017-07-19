Here are 167 of the 700 cars you can drive in ‘Forza Motorsport 7’

While it's not the full list, this gives Forza fans a tantalizing look at some of the cars they can expect to take for a spin when the game launches in October.
Forza Motorsport 7 is set to have the largest list of available cars of the entire series, with more than 700 in total. While we don’t know the full list of vehicles you’ll get a chance to drive when the game comes out on October 3, developer Turn10 Studios has now unveiled a list of 167 of them and there are some real standouts.
One thing that is immediately clear from the list is that Turn10 is looking to represent multiple eras of automotive history in the upcoming game. Even in this opening salvo of vehicles, there’s a 1939 Maserati 8CTF, which if you wanted, you could race against a 2017 edition of the Aston Martin DB11.
There’s also a wide range of different manufacturers represented in this first batch of cars, from Ariels, to Bugattis, to Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porches. Car nerdswho a little deeper will appreciate the inclusion of multiple versions of some cars. Even in this limited collection, there are Porsche 911s from different eras and with different engine types, from the 1995 911 GT2, right through to a 2016 version of the 911 GT3 RS – something that wouldn’t have been possible not too long ago.
The most represented manufacturer in this first list of cars, however, isn’t Porsche, but Ferrari, which has a total of 46 entrants in this race to reveal (thanks Engadget). That includes classics like the 1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta, the 1987 Ferrari F40, and the 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari.
It’s not just the big names that Turn10 will sit gamers behind the wheel of, though. While there are no doubt many more names to come, even in this relatively small sample we see the likes of Ariel, Pagani, Noble, Saleen, and TVR.
With more than 700 cars set to be playable in the final game, it’s no wonder Forza Motorsport 7 has one of the largest install sizes in gaming history.
Forza Motorsport 7 is set for release on October 3 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Check out the full list of announced cars below.
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2016 Ariel Nomad
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
- 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
- 1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600
- 2006 Aston Martin #007 Aston Martin Racing DBR9
- 2008 Aston Martin DBS
- 2010 Aston Martin One-77
- 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato
- 2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
- 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
- 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
- 2017 Aston Martin DB11
- 2014 BAC Mono
- 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
- 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta
- 1952 Ferrari 375
- 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
- 1957 Ferrari 250 California
- 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- 1963 Ferrari 250LM
- 1964 Ferrari F-158 F1
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
- 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- 1971 Ferrari #2 Ferrari Automobili 312 P
- 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312T2
- 1982 Ferrari #71 Ferrari France 512 BB/LM
- 1982 Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 1987 Ferrari F40
- 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
- 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641
- 1992 Ferrari 512 TR
- 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
- 1995 Ferrari F50
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 1998 Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP
- 1998 Ferrari #30 MOMO Doran Racing F333 SP
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
- 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
- 2008 Ferrari California
- 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
- 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
- 2010 Ferrari 599XX
- 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC
- 2011 Ferrari FF
- 2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2014 Ferrari #51 AF Corse 458 Italia GTE
- 2014 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTLM
- 2014 Ferrari California T
- 2014 Ferrari FXX K
- 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2015 Ferrari F12tdf
- 2012 Hennessey Venom GT
- 2011 Koenigsegg Agera
- 2015 Koenigsegg One:1
- 2016 Koenigsegg Regera
- 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
- 1986 Lamborghini LM 002
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 1988 Lamborghini Jalpa
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 2008 Lamborghini Reventón
- 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
- 2013 Lamborghini Veneno
- 2014 Lamborghini #14 GMG Racing LP 570-4 Super Trofeo
- 2014 Lamborghini #18 DragonSpeed Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo
- 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
- 2014 Lamborghini Urus
- 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 1956 Lotus Eleven
- 1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
- 1967 Lotus Type 49
- 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
- 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- 1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190
- 2000 Lotus 340R
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 2005 Lotus Elise 111S
- 2009 Lotus 2-Eleven
- 2011 Lotus Evora S
- 2012 Lotus Exige S
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
- 1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta
- 1957 Maserati 300 S
- 1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
- 1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup
- 2004 Maserati MC12
- 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
- 2014 Maserati #35 M.Calamia Swiss Team MC Trofeo
- 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
- 1966 McLaren M2B
- 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
- 1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23
- 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
- 1993 McLaren F1
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 2011 McLaren #59 McLaren GT 12C GT3
- 2011 McLaren 12C
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 2014 McLaren #60 Bhaitech 12C GT3
- 2015 McLaren 570S Coupe
- 2015 McLaren 650S Coupe
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR
- 2010 Noble M600
- 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- 2010 Pagani Zonda R
- 2012 Pagani Huayra
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
- 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
- 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
- 1970 Porsche 914/6
- 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche Dunlop 962C
- 1987 Porsche 959
- 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
- 1993 Porsche 928 GTS
- 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT
- 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)
- 2008 Porsche #7 Penske Racing RS Spyder Evo
- 2011 Porsche #45 Flying Lizard 911 GT3-RSR
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
- 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
- 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2015 Porsche #19 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
- 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
- 2017 Porsche #1 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2011 Radical SR8 RX
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2004 Saleen S7
- 2016 Spania GTA GTA Spano
- 2005 TVR Sagaris
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
- 2016 W Motors Lykan HyperSport
- 2016 Zenvo TS1