Here are 167 of the 700 cars you can drive in ‘Forza Motorsport 7’

Why it matters to you While it's not the full list, this gives Forza fans a tantalizing look at some of the cars they can expect to take for a spin when the game launches in October.

Forza Motorsport 7 is set to have the largest list of available cars of the entire series, with more than 700 in total. While we don’t know the full list of vehicles you’ll get a chance to drive when the game comes out on October 3, developer Turn10 Studios has now unveiled a list of 167 of them and there are some real standouts.

One thing that is immediately clear from the list is that Turn10 is looking to represent multiple eras of automotive history in the upcoming game. Even in this opening salvo of vehicles, there’s a 1939 Maserati 8CTF, which if you wanted, you could race against a 2017 edition of the Aston Martin DB11.

There’s also a wide range of different manufacturers represented in this first batch of cars, from Ariels, to Bugattis, to Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porches. Car nerdswho a little deeper will appreciate the inclusion of multiple versions of some cars. Even in this limited collection, there are Porsche 911s from different eras and with different engine types, from the 1995 911 GT2, right through to a 2016 version of the 911 GT3 RS – something that wouldn’t have been possible not too long ago.

The most represented manufacturer in this first list of cars, however, isn’t Porsche, but Ferrari, which has a total of 46 entrants in this race to reveal (thanks Engadget). That includes classics like the 1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta, the 1987 Ferrari F40, and the 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari.

It’s not just the big names that Turn10 will sit gamers behind the wheel of, though. While there are no doubt many more names to come, even in this relatively small sample we see the likes of Ariel, Pagani, Noble, Saleen, and TVR.

With more than 700 cars set to be playable in the final game, it’s no wonder Forza Motorsport 7 has one of the largest install sizes in gaming history.

Forza Motorsport 7 is set for release on October 3 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Check out the full list of announced cars below.