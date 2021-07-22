G4 teams with ESL Gaming to bring esports to television

ESL Gaming, one of the largest esports companies out there, is partnering with G4 to bring esports content to TV. This marks the first time that ESL events will air on linear TV in the U.S. and Canada.

G4 announced its grand return almost a year ago and since then has announced that series like X-Play and Attack of the Show will be coming along with it. With how large ESL is, paired with an ever-growing interest in competitive gaming, it could potentially be the addition the channel needs to reach a new audience beyond those that remember tuning in for reviews.

G4 will produce programs featuring ESL Pro Tour competition action. These programs will be cut down from eight of the tours to make them bite-sized enough to garner attention for the full ESL brand without the need for commitment.

“We know there is a growing number of esports fans in North America,” said Frank Uddo, senior vice president of media rights at ESL, “and G4 is the perfect partner for us as we continue on our mission to reach new audiences.”

It’s clear that the goal behind this partnership is to continue the growth for ESL while also helping a new G4 get its feet off the ground. The only unclear part is if this will actually come to fruition.

Anyone even remotely interested in esports already knows the place to go is usually Twitch for 24-hour esports content. Though esports tournament series like the returning Capcom Pro Tour have already shown what television can do for viewership, it’s unknown if a new channel can thrive on continuous viewing versus an already established juggernaut like Twitch.

