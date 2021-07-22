  1. Gaming

G4 teams with ESL Gaming to bring esports to television

By

ESL Gaming, one of the largest esports companies out there, is partnering with G4 to bring esports content to TV. This marks the first time that ESL events will air on linear TV in the U.S. and Canada.

G4 announced its grand return almost a year ago and since then has announced that series like X-Play and Attack of the Show will be coming along with it. With how large ESL is, paired with an ever-growing interest in competitive gaming, it could potentially be the addition the channel needs to reach a new audience beyond those that remember tuning in for reviews.

G4 will produce programs featuring ESL Pro Tour competition action. These programs will be cut down from eight of the tours to make them bite-sized enough to garner attention for the full ESL brand without the need for commitment.

“We know there is a growing number of esports fans in North America,” said Frank Uddo, senior vice president of media rights at ESL, “and G4 is the perfect partner for us as we continue on our mission to reach new audiences.”

It’s clear that the goal behind this partnership is to continue the growth for ESL while also helping a new G4 get its feet off the ground. The only unclear part is if this will actually come to fruition.

Anyone even remotely interested in esports already knows the place to go is usually Twitch for 24-hour esports content. Though esports tournament series like the returning Capcom Pro Tour have already shown what television can do for viewership, it’s unknown if a new channel can thrive on continuous viewing versus an already established juggernaut like Twitch.

Editors' Recommendations

Riot Games and Verizon expand training program for women in esports

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

4G vs. LTE: The differences explained

Riot Games bans esports team TSM from using new name after crypto deal

Multiple members of the TSM esports team.

5G vs. 4G: How will the newest network improve on the last?

verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use moto storefront 1

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 16

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The Steam Deck may not run your whole Steam library

A player using a Steam Deck on a couch.

Where to find every empty bottle in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Link riding a rid bird in the sky.

Why Steam Deck doesn’t stack up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Android

A player using a Steam Deck on a couch.

Fortnite season 7, week 6 challenges and how to complete them

Alien ship in Fortnite.

All heart piece locations in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

A portrait of Link, the hero of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

All goddess cube locations and rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Link pulling a sword from a stone.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

How Resident Evil Village used motion capture to create iconic monsters

A hammer-wielding villain in Resident Evil Village.