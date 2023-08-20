 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Algebra, graphing calculators, and dying of dysentery

Phil Nickinson
By
Oregon Trail on a TI-84 graphing calculator.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Of the many sorts of stories my children have to hear over and over, one of their favorites (in my mind, anyway), is what tech was like when I was their age. Computers were the sizes of filing cabinets. The internet was slow and very much in its infancy. Digital cameras were anything but ubiquitous.

But one thing that hasn’t changed all that much is the venerable graphing calculator. The ol’ TI. Texas Instruments. In our case, the . They’re maybe more slick than they used to be — mine certainly didn’t have a color screen — and I don’t recall there being quite so many buttons and functions.

Recommended Videos

But one thing that, gratefully, hasn’t changed? The ability to play something that’s not algebra. Games.

In my day, which wasn’t long past the advent of the Game Boy, it was Snake. So many hours were spent guiding that ever-growing glob of pixels around itself, within the confines of the grayscale screen. It wasn’t much. But it was better than math. (Anything was better than math.)

And so the first thing I did upon buying my new eighth-grader her first graphing calculator was to make it do anything other than math. It’s just the sort of responsible parenting I’ve come to expect from myself.

The non-infringing "Spaze Invaders" on a TI-84 graphing calculator.
The non-infringing “Spaze Invaders” on a TI-84 graphing calculator. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s been 30 years or so since I’d even touched a graphing calculator, or done the sort of math that one requires. I had no idea what we’d have to do to get games on this thing. But I shouldn’t have been surprised at just just how easy it turned out to be. After an initial grimace at the sight of a mini-USB port on the side of the TI-84 — seriously, it’s 2023, and time to get everything on USB-C — a very quick search found exactly what we needed.

Instructions in hand, it took about five minutes to slip a few choice games in through the side door. Oregon Trail was a must, a decision that quickly proved wise.

“How did I die already?” she asked. I knew what my reply was going to be, even though I didn’t need to ask. “Dysentery? You have died of dysentery?”

“Yeah,” she replied.

This little project already was paying off, if only by tickling that part of the brain that craves nostalgia.

Also satisfying was learning that TI at one point closed the loophole in the software that allowed games to be sideloaded. Getting around that required one more quick upload via the official TI app. Getting games onto the calculator was a million times easier than any “hacking” I ever did on any Android phone. Far easier than jailbreaking iPhones used to be, back when that was a thing you would do to make it way more useful.

It's not Tetris — it's Tetric A on a TI-84 graphing calculator.
It’s not Tetris — it’s Tetric A on a TI-84 graphing calculator. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Our first week with the games-enabled TI calculator was a fun one. It’s interesting to see a kid who owns an iPhone and all the apps and games that come with it use something with a low-resolution screen and physical buttons that in no way were designed to be used as a D-pad. (Half the time I can’t figure out how to exit out of one of these games.) Maybe it’s because it was new. Maybe it’s because it has games that were mostly left behind decades ago as the world moved to touchscreens.

The early winner? Spaze Invaders. (Not “Space Invaders,” almost certainly because someone doesn’t want lawyers coming for them. Understandable.) Oregon Trail always will be a favorite, though.

And, yeah, probably a few algebraic expressions and variables and graphs and stuff. You know, what we bought it for in the first place.

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Alone in the Dark: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
A man shoots a zombie in Alone in the Dark.

Horror games have an interesting lineage. Most gamers' first real exposure to what we consider the template for "modern" horror was the original Resident Evil or perhaps Silent Hill. However, even those games had clear influences. One was a somewhat obscure Japanese game called Sweet Home, but in terms of 3D horror, Alone in the Dark was an experience like nothing else. Based on the unique cosmic horror writing of H.P. Lovecraft, this series, unfortunately, saw a fast fall from grace in its sequels.

Despite a few leaks, most were still caught off guard by the announcement that Alone in the Dark would not only be coming back but be an apparent reboot of the series that aims to take it back to its survival-horror roots. There are nearly as many mysteries surrounding this revival of this historic IP as there are in its narrative, but we've braved the dark corners of the internet to bring you everything we know about Alone in the Dark.

Read more
Like a Dragon Gaiden will come with an Infinite Wealth demo
Kiryu and Ichiban speak in the Special Trial demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Sega announced that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which comes out this November, will contain a "Special Trial Version" demo of 2024's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Including a demo for an upcoming game with another game is a bit of an old-school tactic, with two of the more famous examples being Zone of the Enders containing one for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Final Fantasy Type-0 HD coming with a Final Fantasy XV demo. A lot of new fans joined the Like a Dragon series with 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which Infinite Wealth is a sequel to, and this special trial version now gives them a reason to give The Man Who Erased His Name a shot even if they aren't as familiar with Kiryu's story.
This was all revealed in a new lengthy overview trailer for The Man Who Erased His Name featuring Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Director Masayoshi Yokoyama. In it, Yokoyama gives an overview of the game's story, which serves as an interquel of sorts and explains what Kiryu was up to in between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Infinite Wealth, and its classic action-style gameplay. Then, he revealed the Infinite Wealth demo and teased that it will contain "special content like scenes not included in the main game" and that players will need to beat The Man Who Erased His Name to access it. 
Like a Dragon Gaiden | Overview Trailer & Developer Update
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and this Infinite Wealth demo will release on November 9 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The full version of Like a Dragon Gaiden: Infinite Wealth will come to those same platforms sometime in early 2024.

Read more
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: how to watch and what to expect
Geoff Keighley presents at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Geoff Keighley will host his fourth Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony on August 22. This showcase -- which serves as a stopgap of sorts between reveals at Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards -- helps kick off a massive European gaming convention and tends to focus on significant news and updates for games that we already know about. Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in full form this year, with a 30-minute preshow and games like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and more already confirmed for the event.
It's a pretty big event to keep track of, so we've rounded up all the information you need to know about when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 takes place, how you can watch it, and what you should expect from it.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
Keighley has confirmed the main show for Gamescom Opening Night Live starts at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 22. He's also confirmed that Kyle Bosman will host a 30-minute preshow that runs before the event, so you'll actually want to tune in at 10:30 a.m. PT on August 22 if you don't want to miss anything.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
You have a lot of options if you want to experience Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It's actually possible to buy tickets to attend the event in person. But if you don't live near Cologne, Germany, you'll have to watch digitally. You'll be able to do so on Gamescom's or The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded a YouTube premiere for the livestream below so you can come back to this page on August 22 to watch the event live. 
gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)
What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
As usual, Keighley has already revealed a lot of what players should expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. As this is being written on August 18, the following games (and one movie) have all been confirmed to make some sort of appearance during the show, which will be hosted by Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu:

Read more