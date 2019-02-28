Digital Trends
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Steven Petite
By
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Gearbox Software has released its schedule for next month’s PAX East convention. The Borderlands developer is slated to host a panel on  at 2 p.m. ET on March 28. While the description of the panel on the PAX East site is pretty vague, it does mention “never-before seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.” It almost goes without saying that the game everyone has been waiting for from Gearbox is Borderlands 3.

“This is your opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing, along with the latest news and updates from the makers of Borderlands, Battleborn, Brothers in Arms, and more,” the panel description reads. The World War II shooter series Brothers in Arms has been dormant since 2014 and Battleborn came out of the gate in 2016 to little fanfare, so we’d be surprised to hear any news about those Gearbox franchises.

A Borderlands 3 reveal, though, would make sense, and it’s somewhat surprising that it hasn’t happened already. Gearbox confirmed at PAX South in 2015 that a new entry in the series would happen, and at GDC 2017 the studio showed off what a Borderlands game could look like in Unreal Engine 4. But no concrete details about Borderlands 3 (if it’s even called that) have been revealed.

best xbox 360 games borderlands 2 gallery
Borderlands 2

Borderlands fans have waited a long time for a new mainline entry in the loot-and-shoot franchise. Borderlands 2 launched way back in 2012. In 2014, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, a spinoff entry in the series, landed on both current- and last generation-consoles. Most recently, Gearbox adapted Borderlands 2 for PlayStation VR at the end of last year.

In recent years, Gearbox Software has been quiet, with Battleborn being its last release in 2016. Gearbox Publishing released Compulsion Games’ We Happy Few in 2018.

It is possible that Gearbox could reveal something entirely different. At this time, however, the only game that we know Gearbox is working on is the next entry in the Borderlands franchise.

Gearbox’s PAX East panel could also include a reveal of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. As noted by Gematsu, multiple regions’ rating boards have given ratings to a current-generation edition in the past year. Additionally, a Reddit user found a trophy listing for the game on PS4 earlier in February.

