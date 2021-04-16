Free-to-play action RPG Genshin Impact is headed to the PlayStation 5 on April 28, 2021, the PlayStation Blog confirmed today. It will launch alongside version 1.15, which includes loads of additional content.

Genshin Impact first launched for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS in September 2020 and garnered a massive player base quickly. It’s a free-to-play game with “Gacha” elements that allow players to purchase characters and weapons with real money.

The PS5 upgrade brings several technical tweaks to the game, including native 4K support, faster load times, and enhanced textures.

That update launches along with Version 1.15, which includes new enemies, additional characters, and the continuation of the story introduced during version 1.14’s Hangout Events.

One of the new characters being added with version 1.15 is Eula, the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. This five-star character wields a claymore and utilizes Icetide Vortex as her elemental skill. Eula will have her own story quest to play through once version 1.15 launches. The other new character is Yanfei, a four-star pyro who uses her Scarlet Seals move to generate buffs, such as decreased stamina depletion.

In version 1.15, players will be able to challenge the Trounce Domain “Beneath the Dragon-Queller,” which serves as a new underground dungeon. It features a new boss named Azhdaha, the “Lord of Vishaps.”

Version 1.15 will also allow players to create their own home once they get your hands on the magical Serenitea Pot. This will take players to a new realm with lots of different home customization options to explore.

Developer miHoYo notes that more seasonal events will be forthcoming, along with more rewards and gear to unlock.

