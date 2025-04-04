Google Search’s latest easter egg lets you become a Pokémon Trainer

Google just gave Pokémon fans a fun little surprise: a built-in Easter egg that lets you catch classic monsters straight from the search results page. Just Google “Pokémon” or “Pokémon” plus the name of your favorite ‘mon and you’ll unlock a mini hunt across your search screen. Spot a Poké Ball at the bottom, tap it, and a wild pixelated Pokémon appears, ready to be caught.

There’s no score, no progress bar, and no deeper goal. t’s just a playful bonus that taps into decades of nostalgia. The art style mimics the old-school Game Boy games, right down to the blocky sprites and simple animations. And like most of Google’s best hidden tricks (remember the Pac-Man doodle or Sonic’s spin-dash?), this one nails the vibe without overcomplicating it.

It also lands at the perfect time. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is on the horizon, set for release later this year, and chatter around the series is heating up again. Google’s move feels timed to ride that wave, not officially tied to the game, but definitely capitalizing on the moment. And now that we’ve seen more than a few glimpses of that installment, the hype is certainly building.

It’s also part of a bigger shift we’ve been tracking. More companies are blending entertainment into everyday tech. Walmart, for instance, has been experimenting with AR-powered shopping tools and interactive mobile experiences, bringing a little bit of gamification to the retail world. The goal is the same: keep users engaged, even when they’re just browsing. That appears to be exactly what Google has in mind here.

The Pokémon search Easter egg won’t stick around forever, so if you haven’t tried it yet, open up a new tab and take a look. It’s quick, it’s fun, and it’s a lot easier than setting out on a journey from Pallet Town to the Elite Four all over again. And it’s certainly a lot less heartbreaking than a Nuzlocke run, that’s for sure.