Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the minigame-turned-standalone title, will finally go mobile with a planned iOS release on October 29.

The free-to-play title started as a popular minigame within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with players acquiring collectible cards that were scattered throughout the world to build decks. Every card played in a Gwent match may earn players points, and the one with the most points at the end of a round wins.

CD Projekt Red eventually decided to make Gwent a standalone title, to compete with other collectible card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone. However, unlike the other games, Gwent does not use a mana system and is played with multiple rows that provide various offensive and defensive benefits.

Originally launched last year for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Gwent will head to a mobile platform with the announcement of its iOS launch.

Gwent is now available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store. The game is still free-to-play, but according to CD Projekt Red, the pre-orders will help make sure that it will be ready to launch by October 29.

Gwent players who have been playing the game on the PC will be able to carry over their progress and purchases, including their entire card collection, to the iOS version. The only requirement is that players log in to both platforms with a GOG account, which may be acquired for free.

The iOS version of Gwent will feature controls that are optimized for the touchscreen of iPhones and iPads. In addition, players who own the latest iPhone models will be able to enjoy the game’s built-in 4K textures.

The game will be compatible with the iPhone 6s and newer, the iPad Mini 4 and newer, the iPad 5th generation and newer, the iPad Air 2 and newer, and the iPad Pro devices.

Gwent is one of the best free-to-play games that are currently available in the collectible card game space, alongside Hearthstone and The Elder Scrolls: Legends. It is also the basis for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, an isometric RPG that uses the card game for its combat and non-combat encounters.

