Hades II - The Olympic Update Trailer

Hades 2 is still in early access, but it just got its first big update since it released in May. Supergiant Games announced the free Olympic Update on Wednesday, which will bring a new region, new allies, new familiars, and, most importantly, the last new weapon. It’s now available for game owners.

There are spoilers involved with the patch notes and throughout the rest of this article, so if you don’t want your experience ruined, click away now and buy the game.

First up, the developers have added a new region, which is the last one before the climactic final boss. Players will travel to Olympus, the mountain home of the Greek pantheon, and a location we hoped we’d see one day since the first Hades. Our hero Melinoe already has to travel through more locations than her predecessor Zagreus, so thankfully there was only one more. Speaking of locations, the Crossroads has also gotten some massive updates, with more music and decorations to unlock.

We can never get enough Greek gods though, and the update also adds two familiar faces, although with new looks. First is Athena, goddess of wisdom, now covered by a battle helmet and in golden armor. We also get Dionysus, god of wine, who is wearing … almost nothing. Of course, they come with all their new boons and keepsakes.

Supergiant also added two animal familiars. First is Raki, a raven who can peck at foes to make them more susceptible to critical hits. The other is Hecuba, a hound who can dig up items (like a good girl), grant you more magick, and stun your enemies.

There’s somehow even more, so you’ll also get over 2,500 new lines of dialogue, with new story events and special encounters to go along with them. There are also new things to learn about Dora, Narcissus, Echo, and Arachne.

This is all not even considering all the balance tweaks, performance improvements, bug fixes, new enemies, and small but impactful changes Supergiant has made in the update. We’re particularly happy that Chronos no longer un-pauses the game during our fight. You can check out the full patch notes on Steam or in the official Discord.

Hades 2 might be in early access, and a release date is still far away, but it’s still way more complete than other early access titles. You can still put over 100 hours into it if you so wish. It does just enough to provide Hades 1 fans things to play with, like a new tarot card system for upgrades, new abilities, resources, and new ways to defeat your enemies.