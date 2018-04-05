‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ features films’ actors, launches April 25

Share

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the mobile RPG that finally gives you the chance to enroll in Hogwarts, arrives on both iOS and Android on April 25.

Perhaps even more exciting than the looming launch of Jam City’s Hogwarts Mystery is the familiarity of the voices you will hear in classes and around the halls. Jam City enlisted the talent of numerous actors from the eight-part film series. Most notably, Academy Award winner Maggie Smith will reprise her role as Professor McGonagall, and Michael Gambon will once again help you feel at ease as Professor Dumbledore.

“If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic,” Smith said.

Additionally, Warwick Davis returns as Professor Flitwick, along with Zoe Wanamaker as Madam Hooch, Gemma Jones as Madam Pomfrey, and Sally Mortemore as Madam Irma Pince.

Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, said, “Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they’re attending Hogwarts. By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.”

Hogwarts Mystery lets players create their own wizard and become a first-year Hogwarts student. In between classes you will make friends and rivals. Your choices shape the story and affect your trajectory as a witch or wizard. Hogwarts Mystery has been described as narrative-focused with role-playing game mechanics.

The story takes place in the mysterious years between the birth of Harry Potter and when he first steps foot on campus as a famous wizard. While it’s disappointing that we won’t get to take classes with Harry, we imagine references to him will be made by other characters. Besides well-known Hogwarts faculty, we know that both Bill Weasley, one of Ron’s older brothers, and Nymphadora Tonks will be featured as fellow students.

Hogwarts Mystery will be published under Warner Bros. new Harry Potter subsidiary, Portkey — a magical item from the world of Harry Potter that teleports those who grab onto it.

Android users can pre-register for Hogwarts Mystery now on Google Play ahead of its April 25 launch.