 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hearst’s unexpected video game acquisition is great news for Wordle fans

Tomas Franzese
By

Earlier this fall, Puzzmo emerged as the worthiest competitor yet to The New York Times’ gaming efforts, serving as a hub for a variety of engaging puzzles that people can complete daily. Following the same trajectory as Wordle, Puzzmo just got unexpectedly acquired by another notable media company: Hearst.

Puzzmo is a puzzle game website modeled off of physical newspaper pages. It’s a daily hub where players can play original games by acclaimed developer Zach Gage, including original spins on classics like Chess and its own daily crossword. It looked like a true answer to The New York Times, and Hearst appears to have seen that value.

A look at a daily Puzzmo page.
Puzzmo

Hearst owns local media outlets across the U.S., like the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle, and is incorporating Puzzmo into “more than 50” of the brands it owns. A representative for the company clarified to Digital Trends that this mainly comes via implementing it into the online versions of outlets like the San Francisco Chronicle. Hearst also sees Puzzmo as a platform for making puzzle games, so it’s actually giving those sites no-code tools that they can use to customize Puzzmo for their outlet.

Recommended Videos

Hearst plans to license Puzzmo to other media publishers — like Digg, Postmedia, The Skimm, and Vox — so they can create their own versions of Puzzmo for their sites. Hearst also teased that it’s collaborating with The Weather Channel to integrate its data into the Puzzmo platform so it can used by people making new games and features on the platform.

Related

While ownership of Puzzmo is changing hands, the platform’s creators, Orta Therox and Zach Gage, are staying on board to “lead game development and technology for the platform.” As for whether or not versions of Puzzmo will show up in print, a Hearst representative tells Digital Trends that that’s not the team’s focus right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best games like Wordle
A game of scrabble battle royale.

Wordle fever has hit an all-time high of late. Despite coming out in 2021, it has just had a massive surge in popularity. The simple word game is easy enough for anyone, young and old, gamer or not, to pick up and have a great time. It is challenging but just as addicting. That's what makes the fact that Wordle only gives one puzzle per day so agonizing for everyone who is hooked on it. We all want more, but there's no getting around that daily time restraint.

While you're waiting for the new daily puzzle to pop, there are plenty of alternative titles to Wordle that can scratch a similar itch. All are simple to pick up, will test your creative thinking skills, and maybe even teach you some new words or otherwise help you practice for when it's time to get back to Wordle. The mobile and PC games markets are among the most saturated, especially with puzzle games, so rather than dig through all the cheap imitators, here are the best games like Wordle you can play right now.

Read more
Test your video game knowledge with these Wordle clones
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

By now anyone who's on the Internet knows what Wordle is -- whether you’re glued to Twitter or not. It’s a word-based puzzle game that involves guessing a five-letter word within six tries. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and later purchased by The New York Times, Wordle has been massively popular this year.

So popular, in fact, that it’s spawned an endless amount of “inspired by” games and clones. Several of those variants revolve around video games, testing players' knowledge of different franchises. If you're looking to put your gaming expertise to the test, here are some daily games you might want to add to your rotation.
Squirdle
Squirdle is a Pokémon-themed take on Wordle. Given eight tries, players start out by guessing the name of a Pokémon. They’re given a line of clues that tell them things like if the Pokémon generation is right and if the types are correct. Since its debut earlier this year, Squirdle has had over 100 guessing challenges and seen a recent update from creator Sergio Esquival that added in a streak-tracking system.

Read more
Twitter zaps spoilsport bot that ruined Wordle games
The result of a Wordle game.

An automated Twitter account that posted Wordle spoilers to people who shared their results has been suspended.

The spoilsport bot replied to folks sharing their results, posting the solution to the next day’s puzzle and, for good measure, adding an insulting message along the lines of, “People don’t care about your linguistic escapades,” and, “This doesn’t make you look smart.”

Read more