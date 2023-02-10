 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Hogwarts Legacy: how to get a large pot

Jesse Lennox
By

In addition to all of the magical and enchanted items you will collect as a student of Hogwarts, there are a few more mundane things you will need. It might sound strange, but some of these more mundane items can be the most tricky to find, such as large pots. Used for herbology, a large pot is mandatory for growing the game's most powerful plants. You will likely be drowning in small pots, but if you're stuck trying to find a large one, here's how to get it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Access to the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade

  • At least 1,000 Galleons

  • 10 Moonstones

A wizard about to grow plants.

Where to find large pots

Just like small pots, large pots aren't actually individual items, but are sold as part of a complete potting table. Here's where they're sold.

Step 1: Complete the introductory main mission of the game.

Step 2: Once you're able to explore, travel to Hogsmeade.

Related

Step 3: Find the Tomes and Scrolls shop owned by Thomas Brown.

Browsing the shop for large potting tables.

Step 4: Purchase the blueprint for either a potting table with one large pot or two. The former costs 1,000 Galleons and the latter 3,000.

Step 5: Return to the Room of Requirement, open the conjuration menu, select Herbology, and place your new table down. This will cost you 10 Moonstones to conjure.

Step 6: Note that you can only have a total of seven potting tables at any time, so you may need to remove old ones and replace them with your new large potting tables.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Forspoken nail designs: all nail design locations and abilities
Frey shields her face with her arms in Forspoken.
Forspoken necklaces: all necklace locations and abilities
Frey prepares spells to attack a creature in Forspoken.
Forspoken cloaks: all cloak locations and abilities
Frey uses fire magic in Forspoken.
How to enter the Forbidden Meadow in Forspoken
Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.
How to win Fortnite
how to play split screen fortnite duo
Minecraft Legends: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.
Pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and get a $10 Best Buy gift card
Cal Kestis, the main character of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, looks across the horizon.
Best PS5 Game Deals: Elden Ring, NBA 2K23, Sonic Frontiers, and more
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Hi-Fi Rush director reveals the secret to making a great music game
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.
7 Steam Next Fest demos to check out: Meet Your Maker, Afterimage, and more
A giant fortress looms in Meet Your Maker.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’s studio has made an AR Hot Wheels game
Key art highlighting the mixed reality nature of Hot Wheels: Rift Rally.
Xbox Series X vs. Series S
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic
Redfall: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.