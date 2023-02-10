Hogwarts Legacy: how to get a large pot

In addition to all of the magical and enchanted items you will collect as a student of Hogwarts, there are a few more mundane things you will need. It might sound strange, but some of these more mundane items can be the most tricky to find, such as large pots. Used for herbology, a large pot is mandatory for growing the game's most powerful plants. You will likely be drowning in small pots, but if you're stuck trying to find a large one, here's how to get it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Access to the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade

At least 1,000 Galleons

10 Moonstones

Where to find large pots

Just like small pots, large pots aren't actually individual items, but are sold as part of a complete potting table. Here's where they're sold.

Step 1: Complete the introductory main mission of the game.

Step 2: Once you're able to explore, travel to Hogsmeade.

Step 3: Find the Tomes and Scrolls shop owned by Thomas Brown.

Step 4: Purchase the blueprint for either a potting table with one large pot or two. The former costs 1,000 Galleons and the latter 3,000.

Step 5: Return to the Room of Requirement, open the conjuration menu, select Herbology, and place your new table down. This will cost you 10 Moonstones to conjure.

Step 6: Note that you can only have a total of seven potting tables at any time, so you may need to remove old ones and replace them with your new large potting tables.

