Meta Quest 3’s Home Sports is a mixed reality take on Wii Sports

By
The key art for Home Sports.
Resolution Games

Home Sports is a new Meta Quest 3 game from Demeo developer Resolution Games. Think Wii Sports if it were a VR game with mixed reality elements.

Resolution Games has a solid track record with VR video games on Meta Quest and mixed reality games for headsets like the Apple Vision Pro. Now, it’s leveraging that expertise to make a sports game collection, which Wii Sports proved is one of the most intuitive ways to get people to understand a funky gaming hardware concept. Using the Meta Quest 3’s mixed reality features, Home Sports essentially turns your room into the play space for these sports.

At release, the game will feature five different sports: pickleball, hockey, bowling, minigolf, and badminton. Many of these have already been amply represented in VR in some form, but Home Sports is hoping to give them a mixed-reality twist. All sports will support both local and online multiplayer. Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm frames Home Sports as a culmination of sorts for the studio.

“At Resolution Games, we want our games to create real impacts on people by creating real connections, real movement, and real fun. Home Sports checks all of those boxes and is a true showcase of the magic of mixed reality on Meta Quest 3, allowing players to move freely in the game as you weave back and forth to hit the birdie in badminton or move around the mini golf course, much like you would in the actual sport, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” Palm said in a press release.

Home Sports does not yet have a specific release date, although Resolution Games says it is “launching soon.”

Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
