Guerrilla Games is reportedly making Horizon Zero Dawn a trilogy, and its sequel will come out on PlayStation 5.

Sony gave Guerrilla Games’ series plans the green light after the commercial and critical success of the PlayStation 4 original, according to Video Games Chronicle. Development reportedly began on Horizon Zero Dawn 2 shortly after its predecessor launched in early 2017 and was set to release on PS4. However, the open-world action game is now said to target Sony’s next-gen system, which launches later this year.

A major selling point for Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be the anticipated cooperative play, a feature meant for the first game that was cut due to development constraints by director Mathijs de Jonge. It’s unknown if the online co-op will be part of the main game or a separate mode. VGC says Guerrilla planned on releasing a demo of the unannounced sequel featuring cooperative play that would see progress carry over into the main game once it releases, but it’s unclear whether that is still the case.

It’s said that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be larger than its predecessor, an impressive feat considering the size of the original. Aloy’s second adventure will apparently focus more on exploration, and Guerrilla looks to give players more freedom as it expands upon its post-apocalyptic world overrun by nature and mechanical beasts.

Horizon Zero Dawn recently made headlines when Sony announced it’s bringing the former PS4 exclusive to PC this summer. This marks the most high-profile game Sony has brought to PC. Head of Sony’s Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst explained that it’s looking at release ports when it makes sense.

A comic book series taking place after Horizon Zero Dawn is also set to launch this summer, which is written by Anne Toole, who helped shape the story of the PS4 release. It will focus on side character Talanah Khane Padish, a member of the Carja Hunters Lodge that helps Aloy. A preview will come out on May 2 as part of Free Comic Book Day, while the monthly series will begin on July 22.

With both summer releases keeping the series relevant in the mind of gamers, there’s no doubting Sony’s commitment to the series.

