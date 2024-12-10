We’ve had plenty of Indiana Jones games in the past, but none in any modern generation until now. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the last great Xbox Series X game of 2024 and promises an adventure on par with the films we fell in love with. Adventure games such as this don’t tend to be particularly long, though, leading some to wonder whether this game will be much longer than the films. Thankfully, that isn’t the case, but you should still know what you’re getting into before picking the game up or subscribing to Game Pass to check it out. Let’s solve the riddle of how long it takes to beat Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How long is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Pinning down how long this adventure will take you is a bit of a puzzle. While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t an open-world game, it is by no means linear and there are tons of collectibles, side uests, and optional mysteries to solve. Depending on how thorough you want to be, that can double your playtime, or possibly triple it.

For a rushed playthrough, you might be able to finish Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in as little as 10 hours if you’re skilled or play on the easy difficulty level. More likely, it will be around 12 hours just following the critical path. If you like to sneak around, grab some collectibles, and do any side missions that seem interesting, then you can increase that time to 20 to 25 hours. We give that big of a range because of the sheer number of optional activities that may or may not draw your interest.

Now, if you want to be a master archeologist and dig up every hidden secret Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has to offer, you are looking at a 30-plus hour experience. Using a guide might lower that number, but going in blind to try and solve these devious puzzles and pick up hidden notes on your own will take a lot of investigating.