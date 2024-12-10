 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How long is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

By
Indiana drawing a circle in red.
Bethesda

We’ve had plenty of Indiana Jones games in the past, but none in any modern generation until now. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the last great Xbox Series X game of 2024 and promises an adventure on par with the films we fell in love with. Adventure games such as this don’t tend to be particularly long, though, leading some to wonder whether this game will be much longer than the films. Thankfully, that isn’t the case, but you should still know what you’re getting into before picking the game up or subscribing to Game Pass to check it out. Let’s solve the riddle of how long it takes to beat Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How long is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones rappels into a tomb in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Pinning down how long this adventure will take you is a bit of a puzzle. While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t an open-world game, it is by no means linear and there are tons of collectibles, side uests, and optional mysteries to solve. Depending on how thorough you want to be, that can double your playtime, or possibly triple it.

Recommended Videos

For a rushed playthrough, you might be able to finish Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in as little as 10 hours if you’re skilled or play on the easy difficulty level. More likely, it will be around 12 hours just following the critical path. If you like to sneak around, grab some collectibles, and do any side missions that seem interesting, then you can increase that time to 20 to 25 hours. We give that big of a range because of the sheer number of optional activities that may or may not draw your interest.

Related

Now, if you want to be a master archeologist and dig up every hidden secret Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has to offer, you are looking at a 30-plus hour experience. Using a guide might lower that number, but going in blind to try and solve these devious puzzles and pick up hidden notes on your own will take a lot of investigating.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How long is Black Myth: Wukong?
Black Myth: Wukong and its protagonist, the Destined One.

Developer Game Science has pushed back on calling Black Myth: Wukong a souslike, but it hasn't commented much on just how big of a game it is. The story it is based on is a massive tale, but will it take just as long to go through the game version of the story? Plus, there are a ton of upcoming games in the near future that you may want to be sure you have time for before investing in a massive epic, so you'll want to know how long it will take. Naturally, there will be a lot of variance on how long Black Myth: Wukong will take, but even then, the ranges might surprise you based on the type of game it is. Let's dice into how long you can expect to play Black Myth: Wukong.
How long is Black Myth: Wukong

First, skill will be a huge factor in determining how long it takes you to beat this game. Again, it isn't a soulslike, but there are dozens of challenging bosses all over the game that could act as roadblocks. Additionally, while not open-world by any means, there are plenty of side paths and secrets you can spend extra time exploring to inflate your playtime.

Read more
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Gamescom, Europe's biggest gaming convention, returns this afternoon. Video game companies from all over the world will attend to present their upcoming games to the public. To kick things off each year, Gamescom works with Geoff Keighley, of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame, to throw a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase full of announcements. And 2024 is no different, as Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place this Tuesday. It will give us a look at some of the year's biggest games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It's a show that video game fans should tune into if they want an idea of what's in development at some of the most popular game companies right now. We've rounded up everything that you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 before tuning in today.
When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
The main Gamescom Opening Night Live will begin today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. If you don't want to miss any announcements, know that there's also going to be a preshow hosted by Kyle Bosman that precedes the main event at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST)

Read more
How to change worlds in Once Human
A player shooting a rocket launcher in Once Human

Survival games tend to be some of the best multiplayer games on PC, and Once Human is no exception. This massive world is far too big and dangerous to fully explore and conquer by yourself, meaning you will always be dumped into a world filled with other players. You initially can choose if you want to play in a world that allows for PvP or is strictly PvE so no one ganks you while you're having fun decorating your base, but what if you want to play with friends who end up in a different world than you?

Each server has multiple worlds within it, so coordinating to play on the same server doesn't guarantee you will find them right away. There's no need to worry right now about linking up with console players since we don't know when Once Human will come to consoles just yet. You won't find an easy way to change worlds in the menus, so here's all you need to know about changing worlds in Once Human.
How to change worlds

Read more