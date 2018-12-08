Digital Trends
Gaming

How to delete games on your PS4

Steven Petite
By

Anyone who has owned a PlayStation 4 for a while can tell you that the console’s 500GB to 1TB hard drive doesn’t provide nearly as much storage as you might expect. While smaller indie titles often take up a few gigabytes, sprawling AAA games can demand more than 50GB of precious hard drive capacity. Unless you buy an external hard drive, you will probably have to delete old games from time to time to make room for new ones.

Don’t worry, though, you can always go back and reinstall deleted games, either from a disc or the PlayStation Network store, without losing any save progress (deleting games only removes the application itself from the hard drive). Here’s how to delete and reinstall PS4 games.

Deleting games in your library

Step 1: Navigate to the icon for the game you wish to delete, either in the quick start main menu or in your library, which is found all the way to the right side of the utility bar on the PS4 home screen.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108132847

Step 2: While highlighting the icon, press the “options” button on your controller to bring up this menu.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108125952 1

Step 3: Scroll down to “Delete,” and confirm your selection by pressing “OK.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108125959 1

Deleting a game from system storage

If you’re clearing out space, you may want to delete games from the system storage menu itself. The storage menu lists games in size order, making it easier to identify which games are taking up the most space.

Step 1: Navigate to “Settings” on the home screen.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108130014 1

Step 2: Select “Storage.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108130022 1

Step 3: Select “System Storage,” or “Extended Storage,” if you have an external hard drive attached to your PS4.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108130030 1

Step 4: Select “Applications.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108130035 1

Step 5: Press options on your controller, choose “Delete.”how to delete games on ps4 20180108134313

Step 6: You can select as many games as you want to delete at this time.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131014

Step 7: With the desired boxes checked, choose “Delete.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131046 1

Step 8: Confirm your selections by pressing “OK.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131051 1

Reinstalling games

Step 1: Navigate to the library on the home screen and scroll down to “Purchased.” If you are looking for a specific PlayStation Plus game, you ca find them all by selecting the yellow plus symbol located underneath the “Purchased” icon.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131258 1

Step 2: Games not currently on your hard drive that can be re-downloaded will have a downward arrow in the bottom right-hand corner of their icons.

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131358 1

Step 3: Press “X” on the game you would like to reinstall and click “Download.”

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131408 1

Deleting and reinstalling disc-based games

how to delete games on ps4 20180108131744 1

You can follow almost the exact same process to delete and reinstall physical PS4 games. When the PS4 detects a game disc, the data will automatically begin installing: Make sure to remove your game disc from the console before deleting that game. Then, when you want to play it again, simply put the disc back in to reinstall it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Rube Goldberg machines
Up Next

Joker from 'Persona 5' will take your heart in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
playstation classic review feat 2
Product Review

Not even the promise of nostalgia can save the PlayStation Classic

The PS1 era was home to many great games that are worth revisiting. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Classic is a collectible that capitalizes on the cute mini aesthetic but falls short everywhere else.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? Don't worry, with a few tweaks and tricks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should, and you listening to your favorite tunes and in-game audio in no time.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a microSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sony playstation classic review 1
Gaming

Sony apparently tested dozens of other games for the PlayStation Classic

Data miners found references to dozens of titles in the PlayStation Classic source code. The retro console would have been a much more interesting device if Sony decided to include some of the mentioned games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Here are all the winners announced at The Game Awards 2018

More than a dozen awards are currently being handed out at The Game Awards. We're rounding up the winners right here. Keep this page bookmarked to find out which games took home the hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
everything announced at the game awards 2018
Gaming

These are all the best trailers and new games revealed at The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 featured a ton of new game reveals and announcements. From Mortal Kombat 11 to Far Cry New Dawn to a surprise new fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Game Awards gave us plenty to get excited for.
Posted By Steven Petite
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Looking for a controller to play 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Try one of these

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a best weird. Here's our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite season 7 week 1 challenges: fortnite forbidden locations
Gaming

Break the rules and bust a move to complete the 'Fortnite' dance challenge

Fortnite season 7 has finally arrived along with a chilly breeze. New maps, new locations, and, of course, new challenges are here. The biggest of the week 1 challenges is the Fortnite forbidden dance locations and we've got all of the…
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite season 7 map
Gaming

Not ready for the new 'Fortnite' winter wonderland? Here's our tourist guide

Fortnite season 7 has arrived with some chilly winter air and some pretty hefty changes to the Battle Royale map. We've got the full guide to all of the map changes, new locations, new terrain, and more, right here.
Posted By Cody Perez
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

New ‘Battlefield V’ patch gives Nvidia’s ray tracing support a chance to shine

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red dead online impressions review mem4v2
Gaming

Rockstar adjusts ‘Red Dead Online’ in-game economy in response to complaints

Red Dead Online has been catching flack for its unbalanced in-game economy. Now developer Rockstar has announced adjustments to the game, increasing the amount of cash and the number of gold bars that players earn for various activities.
Posted By Georgina Torbet