How to play Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is one of the most popular mobile games on the planet. Last year alone the game made nearly $900 million — an impressive feat considering it first launched in 2016. Since then, the free-to-play title has seen millions of players worldwide and its numbers continue to grow.

If you’re thinking about joining the ranks of all the other Pokémon Go trainers, then there has never been a better time. With four years of new content, the game has expanded to encapsulate much more than just walking around throwing Poké Balls at Pokémon. Here’s everything you need to know about playing Pokémon Go in 2020.

Google Play Store

Further Reading

Create an account and choose your first Pokémon

To start playing Pokémon Go, first head over to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the game for free. Once it’s installed, you’ll be asked to customize your avatar and pick your first Pokémon — Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle. This selection is all about personal preference, so feel free to pick whichever one catches your eye — you’ll eventually encounter all the others in the wild.

Visit PokéStops and Gyms to collect items

Now that you’ve picked your first Pokémon, it’s time to fill your inventory with useful items to help you catch more. In Pokémon Go, players acquire items in two primary ways — either they collect them by visiting a PokéStop, or they purchase them with real cash.

PokéStops are marked on the map by large blue indicators. When you are within range of one, it will expand and show an image of the landmark it is representing. To interact with it, simply click on it and swipe your finger across the screen. This will cause a bunch of items to float across the screen. You can then either click on these one at a time or simply close the screen — they’ll appear in your inventory regardless.

The other main landmarks you’ll see on the map are Gyms. These are locations where you can battle Pokémon left behind by other players — so long as you’ve reached the appropriate level. Here, you’ll assemble a team of Pokémon to try and knock out those defending the Gym. If you manage to wipe out the other team, you’ll be able to leave your own Pokémon behind and claim the Gym. Don’t worry about this too much — the game will explain the gist of it when you’re finally able to compete. Beyond battling, Gyms can also be spun like PokéStops to earn new items.

Gyms and PokéStops restock every five minutes, so feel free to keep spinning them if you’re in the area. The more you spin, the more items you’ll find.

Finding Pokémon

As you’ve been wandering around your neighborhood looking for PokéStops, you’ve probably already come across your fair share of Pokémon. For the most part, Pokémon appear randomly. However, some are more likely to pop up in certain locations than others. You can track the creatures in your location using the Nearby function located at the bottom right of the screen. This allows you to click on the Pokémon you’d like to track, and the game will give you the directions to its location.

Pokémon Go also includes a feature called Sightings, which will give you hints related to nearby Pokémon, but doesn’t include specific direction about where to find them.

Catching Pokémon is simple

Once you’ve found a Pokémon you’d like to catch, the first step is to walk close enough to interact with it. When they are finally inside the ring surrounding your player, click on them to initiate a battle. This will open a new screen where the action will play out.

Since Pokémon Go is a mobile AR game, catching Pokémon uses your real surroundings as a backdrop to the action. However, as fun as the feature is, it makes catching Pokémon more cumbersome than it has to be. We’d strongly recommend turning off the AR feature using the toggle at the top right of the screen. If you love the AR implementation, feel free to keep it on, but just know your job becomes much easier without it.

To catch the Pokémon, throw a Poké Ball at it by swiping your finger up from the bottom of the screen. If done properly, it’ll hit the Pokémon and suck it into the Poké Ball. Ideally, you’ll want to wait until the circle surrounding the Pokémon is as small as possible before throwing your Poké Ball — the more accurate the throw, the better the chance of catching them. Just make sure your Poké Ball lands within the circle to increase your chances of a successful attempt.

Catch difficulty is indicated by the color of the ring around the Pokémon — red means the Pokémon will be hard to catch while green indicates an easy target. You can try using higher-level Poké Balls — such as Great Balls — if you’re having trouble catching stronger Pokémon.

Or, if you have some in your inventory, using Razz Berries can increase your chances of a successful throw. Golden Razz Berries also exist, but these should only be used for legendary Pokémon, or those you really don’t want to risk losing. There are several other items that aid in catching new Pokémon, and combining high-level Poké Balls with different Berries is the key to landing high-level monsters.

Complete Research Tasks

Once you’ve got the hang of visiting PokéStops and catching Pokémon, it’s time to start knocking out some Research Tasks. There are basic objectives — such as catching a certain number of Pokémon or making three “Great” throws in a row — that reward you with high-quality items and rare new Pokémon. Tasks are acquired by spinning Poké Stops and rotate out on a monthly basis. Research tasks can get surprisingly complex, but Pokémon Go does a great job explaining how they work — be sure to take advantage of them!

Try your hand at Raids and Battle League

While taking over Gyms and catching new Pokémon might be at the heart of the casual Pokémon Go experience, there’s much more available for players who want to dive deep into the world of Pokémon. The Go Battle League was recently added, allowing players to fight other trainers in real time for a spot on the leaderboard. Once unlocked, you’ll get to assemble your team of Pokémon — based on certain league guidelines — then take the fight online to prove you’re the best around.

Or, you can team up with others in your area for Raid Battles. These see teams of trainers trying to knock out one powerful, wild Pokémon. Completing a Raid will reward trainers will an insane amount of experience points along with the chance to catch the Pokémon for themselves.

Don’t let Pokémon Go overwhelm you

With so much content, playing Pokémon Go for the first time can become overwhelming. But if you take it one feature at a time, the game becomes much more manageable. Follow the steps outlined in this guide to stay focused. Spin PokéStops. Catch Pokémon. Battle in Gyms.

Once you’ve figured out that core loop, try diving into the world of Go Battle League. It’s a fun experience that doesn’t rely heavily on your current location and is easy to play from home. Then, once you’ve put together an impressive stable of Pokémon, head out and join a Raid. There’s a lot to do in Pokémon Go — take your time and enjoy it. Before you know it, you’ll be one of the best in your town.

Editors' Recommendations