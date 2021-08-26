Microsoft has begun its latest Halo Infinite push with a big drop: The limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X has finally been unveiled. While we’ve seen several fan-art concepts of just what the Halo Infinite Xbox would look like, the real thing has blown them all away in one of Microsoft’s best designs yet, available for $549.99.

Halo fans will definitely want to pick this one up, but supplies are naturally limited, and it’s important to act fast. Here’s how to pre-order today to ensure you’ll get your hands on one.

Straight to it: How to pre-order

Step 1: Visit this webpage.

Step 2: Select the Configure button to begin your order.

Step 3: Choose your console type (there’s only one option), and add warranties or accessories as desired.

Step 4: Select the Pre-order button.

Step 5: You may need to link your Microsoft account at this point. If you are already signed into Microsoft on your device, simply select Checkout to complete your pre-order.

Step 6: If supplies have run out, be patient. We don’t know if Microsoft is doing staggered drops or not, but the company certainly knows that this particular limited-edition console is going to be popular, so they may have extra inventory waiting. Check back on the Configure page, and set up an alert if you want to wait for more news or new availability. Considering the shortage of Series X consoles this year, you probably know the drill by now. Note that Microsoft is limiting sales to only one per customer in an effort to stop problems with scalping and similar strategies.

Now, for those who want to dive into the details, let’s go over a brief FAQ about what this particular Limited Edition is like and what to expect when you order.

What is the Halo Infinite Limited Edition design like?

Impressive. It uses a series of striking greens to invoke the classic 117 armor and helmet, then adds a beautiful starry sky-scape in the upper half of the console as an allusion to looking up at the sky from a Halo — Microsoft says that the stars are from the view on the new Zeta Halo featured in Halo Infinite. There’s also a blue accent behind the top vent that’s intended to remind users of Cortana, although this is difficult to see at a glance and is primarily a cool easter egg.

What’s in the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle?

The bundle includes several things:

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console itself.

A wireless controller with Microsoft’s latest design, also the Halo Infinite Limited Edition — patterned very similarly to the console, minus the starry-sky part.

An ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, as is the case with all Series X consoles.

A free order of Halo Infinite, standard edition.

When will the limited edition console start shipping?

The Halo Infinite console itself will launch on November 15. However, this is where things get a little confusing: Microsoft has also announced that Halo Infinite will be released on December 8. That means that gamers who order the console will have to wait about a month or so to actually play Halo Infinite. Since Halo Infinite is included as part of the bundle, Microsoft is most likely including a code for a free copy as part of the shipment.

