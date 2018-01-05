Here’s how to watch the Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 speedrunning competition

Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 — a charity-focused video game event featuring some of the fastest speedruns on record — is almost upon us, and it has one of the best game lineups we’ve seen yet. From classics like Contra III: The Alien Wars to newer titles like Sonic Mania, some of the most skilled players in the world will sit down and attempt nearly impossible gaming feats. Here is how you can watch the event, and what to expect.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 will be viewable on the event’s official Twitch channel, and we’ve embedded the stream at the top of this page as well, so you don’t need to go anywhere else.

On Sunday, January 7, at noon ET, Awesome Games Done Quick’s first speedrun will begin with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. The run will be done by “JHobz,” who will attempt to beat Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped at any completion percentage by 1:13 p.m.

Later in the day, “Wall of Spain” will attempt to complete the main quest in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in just 50 minutes. The final speedrun of the day will be by “cojosao,” who will try to beat Batman: Arkham Asylum in just 90 minutes.

Other highlights for the event, which runs until January 14, include the “plywood” Metal Gear Solid speedrun, which has a targeted completion time of 50 minutes, as well as a Halo 5: Guardians “legendary” difficulty 105-minute speedrun by “Distro” to cap off the day.

On January 11, “DrTChops” will attempt two incredible feats in Arkane Studios’ games. First, he will find all collectibles in the original Dishonored in just 65 minutes. Next, he will complete Prey in just 15 minutes. This is possible by reaching areas meant to be inaccessible at the beginning of the game. There is also a fake “bad” ending you can get later on by making the wrong decision at a key moment.

To finish Awesome Games Done Quick 2018, “atz” will be completing all main quests The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in less than four hours. No Amiibo figures will be used during this run, and given the game’s ability to keep players engaged for hundreds of hours before fighting Ganon, simply staying focused will be a challenge in itself.

Donation information for the event will be available once it begins on January 7. You’ll be able to donate directly to the charity of your choice, and special “bids” will be taken for donations, as well. These will change what the competitors do during their speedruns, and can even add goofy nonsense. For instance, raising $5,000 for the Splatoon 2 run will result in everyone involved dancing like the Squid Sisters for the entire run.