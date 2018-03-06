Microsoft’s revival of ‘Inside Xbox’ news show kicks off on March 10

Share

Microsoft has announced Inside Xbox, a monthly live broadcast that will cover a wide range of Xbox-related topics.

“Inside Xbox is many things. A premier live news broadcast that will highlight breaking announcements and a peek behind the curtain of Team Xbox. A glimpse at the mysteries of game design and a celebration of some of the month’s most exciting games and features. Most of all, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate and listen to you, the community,” Tina Summerford, the director of programming at Xbox, said in a statement.

If Inside Xbox sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Back in the Xbox 360 days, Inside Xbox lived on the console’s dashboard until its cancellation in 2012.

How to watch

Inside Xbox will be streamed on Mixer, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. It will be available in 4K/UHD.

The new iteration of Inside Xbox kicks off March 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

What to expect

Based on the amount of content announced for the first episode, it appears that Inside Xbox will be a fairly substantial show each month. Inside Xbox will be hosted by Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert, and Lydia Ellery, among others.

For the debut episode, Microsoft will have representatives from Rare in studio to talk about Sea of Thieves, the upcoming co-op pirate adventure that launches March 20. Rare will discuss fan reaction to the game, the design philosophy that went into the game’s development, and what Rare learned from the various beta periods. It also seems we will get a hint as to what Rare has up its sleeve post-launch.

Beyond Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Studio’s executive producer will come on to talk PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Ubisoft will provide insight into the creation of Far Cry 5 ‘s “most polarizing character.” Presumably, that character is Father Joseph, the cult leader and main villain.

As you can tell by the choice of games, each episode of Inside Xbox will mainly focus on titles launching that month.

Microsoft also has an Xbox Game Pass update in store and will show off new console features that are on the horizon.

You can use the hashtag #insidexbox to be part of the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Microsoft will pull from the responses and engage with fans during the community desk portion of the show. Along with the chance to hear your question read on the show, you can win free digital content on Mixer via MixPot.