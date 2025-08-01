 Skip to main content
Is Marvel Cosmic Invasion cross-platform?

By
Storm, Venom, and Nova fight enemies in Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
Dotemu

Back in the day, the main appeal of heading down to the local arcade was to meet up with friends to play together. This could be going head-to-head in a fighting game, or teaming up in one of the many beat-em-ups on offer, which Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a clear throwback to. With the arcade scene all but dead, this game finds its home on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC, with local and online 4-player co-op. Considering most of us will be jumping online with our friends, the question becomes whether or not Marvel Cosmic Invasion offers cross-platform support. Before you insert your quarter, I’ll give you the lowdown.

Does Marvel Cosmic Invasion have cross-platform support?

Captain America, Wolverine, and more heroes fight enemies in Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
Dotemu

Yes, Marvel Cosmic Invasion does indeed have cross-platform support. Featuring a roster of 15 heroes from across the Marvel universe, players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC can enjoy drop-in, drop-out co-op regardless of platform. Even though Marvel Cosmic Invasion does feature a unique tag system where each player can swap between two heroes, this is a game that is best enjoyed with friends working together and pulling off heroic combos on the enemies. You can still enjoy the game alone, but you shouldn’t have to thanks to it being available on both current and last-gen consoles.

There has been no official word on whether Marvel Cosmic Invasion has any form of cross-progression, but my instincts tell me it will not. There doesn’t appear to be much to unlock or progress to carry over in this game since all the characters are readily available so I don’t know what there even would be to move between platforms. Of course, if I learn a definitive answer to this question I will update this article so you won’t be surprised when you pick the game up.

