Is Virtua Fighter 5 REVO cross-platform

The cast of Virtua fighter posing.
In the pantheon of the best fighting games, Virtua Fighter has fallen out of the spotlight in recent years. Thankfully, the upcoming video game Virtua Fighter 6 is poised to bring the series back to its former glory, but before that, we got a new version of the previous latest entry called Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. While it isn’t quite a remake, this latest version is the definitive way to play this technical fighter. That said, the audience for this series is still smaller than most, so your ability to get online matches might be a concern. If you’re curious whether or not this new version was given cross-platform support to increase the pool of players you can compete against, we’ll give you the full breakdown.

Is Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O cross-platform?

The answer to whether or not Virtua Fighter 5 is cross-platform is two-fold. As of the time of this writing, no, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O has no cross-platform functionality, but that is because the game is currently only available on PC. That said, during the Virtua Fighter Spring Direct, we learned that not only is the game finally coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch 2, but it will launch with full crossplay support between all platforms. The official statement from Project Producer Seiji Aoiki reads: “I know we’ve kept you waiting, our Steam release Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2! Since Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.‘s launch, we’ve heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official Virtua Fighter Discord and other channels. We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., so we are happy to bring you this announcement. Also, in bringing this title to multiple platforms, we’re planning to include cross-play support. And to make your cross-play experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms. We’re going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port, which we’ll tell you about in future updates.”

The only thing left up in the air is when the game will hit consoles. No release date was given, but as soon as the game does come to these additional platforms, we at least know crossplay will be there.

