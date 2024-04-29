 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Jackbox Naughty Pack is the M-rated party game you’ve been waiting for

Tomas Franzese
By
A still from the Jackbox Naughty Pack announcement trailer.
Jackbox Games

There won’t be a new Jackbox Party Pack game this year; instead, we’ll be getting a mature-rated game titled Jackbox Naughty Pack.

Jackbox Games made this announcement during Monday’s ID@Xbox Showcase with a short comedic trailer. Not much is being revealed about this package just yet, but Jackbox Games is confirming that this will be the studio’s first M-rated title. It will contain three raunchy games for players to pick between that are “full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces.” Jackbox Party Pack games typically feature five games, so hopefully, these Jackbox Naughty Pack games have more heft to them to make up for there being fewer of them.

Recommended Videos

In a blog post, Jackbox Games points to social media and feedback survey comments that have asked for an “after-hours” take on a Jackbox Party Pack game. One comment said, “Jackbox is SUPPOSED TO BE A FAMILY GAME?! I’ve been playing it wrong.” This announcement seemed odd to me at first, but made more sense as I thought about how mature (or immature in the eyes of some) the jokes being made often are when I play Jackbox with friends. If the games are designed to inherently accommodate that kind of humor, I can only imagine how wild Jackbox Naughty Pack will get.

Related

Focusing on Jackbox Naughty Pack is a somewhat surprising move for Jackbox Games as it will make 2024 the first year without a new Jackbox Party Pack game since 2014. We’ll learn more about the Jcakbox Naughty Pack this summer and we expect it to launch sometime before the year is over.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
PS5 Pro: news, rumored release date, price, and specs
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

Rumors are running rampant about a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro, or PS5 Pro for short. Just like we got a mid-generation upgrade with the PS4 Pro  during the last console cycle, many people are expecting PlayStation to release an incrementally more powerful machine to bridge the gap between the launch unit and an eventual PlayStation 6. Leaks have been coming out from some fairly credible sources, with a lot of juicy and very specific details about what a hypothetical PS5 Pro could look like. As credible as these sources may be, we do still need to take everything we see with some skepticism until Sony officially confirms that this system even exists. Until then, here are all the rumors out there regarding the PS5 Pro.
Rumored release window

A constant release window that all leaks have pointed to is sometime in Fall of 2024. That's right around the corner, probably in the September through November range, meaning we should be getting an official announcement on the console if that is indeed the plan. It appears that PS5 Pro dev kits are now in the hands of more developers, who have been asked that PS5 Pro-enhanced games be submitted for certification in August. These developments point toward a 2024 release.

Read more
Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?
is sea of thieves cross platform featured

Sea of Thieves is a game that really only works with a group of friends. Rare's live-service pirate simulator is one of the best co-op games available today, allowing you to put together a swashbuckling crew to take to the high seas, raid rival ships, and hunt for treasure. Thankfully, you don't need to be on the same system to put together such a crew. Here's everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves' cross-platform support.
Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Yes, Sea of Thieves supports cross-platform play across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. That includes both the Windows 10 and Steam versions on PC, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. In short, if you have a platform that can play Sea of Thieves, it supports crossplay.
How to use Sea of Thieves crossplay

Read more
Don’t miss this massive PS5 game sale — 68 games, from just $10
Malenia in Elden Ring putting her prosthetic arm on.

PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for the next game to play or are searching for titles to add to their collection should check out the offers in Best Buy's PS5 game sale. With games that span across all genres and prices that start at $10, you wouldn't want to miss the bargains here, and we've picked out our favorites to help you make a quick decision on what to buy. Feel free to browse through the dozens of PS5 games that are available in the sale, but you'll still have to act fast because there's no telling until when these discounts will stay online.

What to buy in Best Buy's PS5 game sale

Read more