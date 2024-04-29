There won’t be a new Jackbox Party Pack game this year; instead, we’ll be getting a mature-rated game titled Jackbox Naughty Pack.

Jackbox Games made this announcement during Monday’s ID@Xbox Showcase with a short comedic trailer. Not much is being revealed about this package just yet, but Jackbox Games is confirming that this will be the studio’s first M-rated title. It will contain three raunchy games for players to pick between that are “full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces.” Jackbox Party Pack games typically feature five games, so hopefully, these Jackbox Naughty Pack games have more heft to them to make up for there being fewer of them.

In a blog post, Jackbox Games points to social media and feedback survey comments that have asked for an “after-hours” take on a Jackbox Party Pack game. One comment said, “Jackbox is SUPPOSED TO BE A FAMILY GAME?! I’ve been playing it wrong.” This announcement seemed odd to me at first, but made more sense as I thought about how mature (or immature in the eyes of some) the jokes being made often are when I play Jackbox with friends. If the games are designed to inherently accommodate that kind of humor, I can only imagine how wild Jackbox Naughty Pack will get.

Focusing on Jackbox Naughty Pack is a somewhat surprising move for Jackbox Games as it will make 2024 the first year without a new Jackbox Party Pack game since 2014. We’ll learn more about the Jcakbox Naughty Pack this summer and we expect it to launch sometime before the year is over.

