  1. Gaming

Keymander Nexus is a handy KVM switch for all your gaming devices

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Iogear unveiled a new line of gaming products at CES 2022, including its Keymander Nexus Gaming KVM. The device allows players to connect consoles and PCs to one box so they can share a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Scheduled to release sometime this spring, the Keymander Nexus is compatible with all current consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. When a monitor and controls are plugged in, players can quickly toggle between devices with the press of a button. Theoretically, this would give players an easy way to use mouse and keyboard on console games without plugging and unplugging accessories when switching systems.

The Keymander Nexus gaming VKM switch sits on a white background.

The device supports 4K gaming at 60Hz via HDMI 2.1, so it can’t take full advantage of the current PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It has limited support for PS5, as the device won’t work with a DualSense controller at the moment. It can use Switch, PS4, and Xbox controllers, though.

The Keymander Nexus has a few more tricks up its sleeve. It has built-in DAC that reportedly enhances game audio, and it connects to an app that can be used to adjust key mapping, mouse sensitivity, and more.

The device will retail for $200 and Iogear is hoping to have it out by June.

This is just one many gaming products Iogear brought to this year’s show. The company showed off a compact 65% Mechlite Nano keyboard, a full-sized Hver Stealth model, and the Unikomm, a full-featured gaming headset that’ll retail for only $30 when it launches sometime this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Honor’s Magic V foldable reappears flaunting a more premium look than the Fold 3

Chinese actress Song Yi with the Honor Magic 3.

Qualcomm thinks 2022 will be the year 5G finally ties everything together

qualcomm 5g universal last mile technology wireless fiber ces 2022 sees as tech

AMD vs. Intel at CES 2022: Who won?

AMD demoing Halo Infinite at CES 2022.

Battlefield 2042 drops popular rush mode and fans are not happy

A soldier in a helicopter in Battlefield 2042.

Omnivision’s 200-megapixel smartphone camera will arrive on phones in 2022

Omnivision 200MP Sensor.

Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2022 Awards

Top Tech of CES 2022

Intel and AMD are mounting an attack against Nvidia. But will it work?

AMD presenting Radeon RX 6000S graphics cards at CES 2022.

The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone for season 1

Promo art for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best gaming PC deals for January 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Taco Bell’s Xbox Game Pass-style pass will put a taco in your belly daily for $10 a month

taco bell subscription ten dollars for thirty days

The best Amazon original series available now

The cast of Amazon Studios' The Wheel of Time marches across a field.

The best feel-good movies to stream on Netflix

Wine Country

AMD Ryzen 6000: Everything you need to know

AMD CEO LIsa Su showing off new Ryzen 6000 CPU.