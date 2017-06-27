Boss Key Productions now handing out keys to this week’s ‘LawBreakers’ beta

Why it matters to you PC gamers wanting to jump into the LawBreakers beta can now grab a key through Boss Key Productions ahead of the six-day multiplayer event.

Want to play in the upcoming LawBreakers beta? Developer Boss Key Productions is now dishing out keys to PC gamers who fill out an online form found here. These keys are redeemable through Steam ahead of the “Rise Up” beta for PC. The first wave starts on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (PT) for current keyholders followed by a second wave at the same time on June 30. The “beta will conclude on July 3.

PC gamers who participate in the LawBreakers beta on Wednesday will have a chance to win prizes. The stipulation is that beta testers must be located within North America, and they must play at least three matches within the first three hours of the LawBreakers beta. Only one entry is allowed per player and five players will be randomly chosen for a prize drawing.

Here are the prizes:

Life-sized cosplay replica of Cronos’ mask — one winner

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card — two winners

Logitech G Peripherals Pack (G213 keyboard, G231 headset, PRO Mouse, and G240 Mousepad) — two winners

“The potential prize winners will be notified after the final date of selection at his/her LawBreakers account that was first used to log into the Game (or other means of communication as Sponsor may select),” the rules state. “The potential prize winners may be asked to submit additional personal information in order to confirm eligibility and award the prize.”

Arriving on the PC and the PlayStation 4 on August 8, LawBreakers is an upcoming arena-style first-person shooter from former Epic Games designer Cliff Bleszinski. His portfolio includes the original Unreal, the Unreal Tournament/Championship games, and the first three Gears of War games. After working at Epic Games for 20 years, he departed from the studio in 2012 to take a two-year break from the gaming business. He formed Boss Key Productions in 2014 to create LawBreakers.

The game was originally set to be a free-to-play shooter, but that idea was abandoned in March 2016. According to Bleszinski, the team wanted to create an even playing field, and that meant removing the barriers created by free-to-play models. He also said that many core gamers just don’t trust free-to-play games that generate revenue from paid “perks” like special weapons and armor.

LawBreakers will focus on fast vertical multiplayer shooting. The game will consist of 18 characters (nine Law, nine Breakers) spanning across nine different roles/classes such as Assassin, Gunslinger, Juggernaut, and Titan. Six “gravity-defying” maps set in a futuristic America will be included along with game modes like Blitzball, Turf War, and Overcharge.

Here are the current hardware requirements, which may change before the game’s release in August:

Minimum Recommended Processor: Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850

AMD A8-3870K Intel Core i7-4790 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon 7870 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon R9 290 Memory: 6GB 16GB Available storage: 30GB 30GB Network: Broadband Broadband Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7

Pre-order LawBreakers now from Steam here, and from the PlayStation Store here. We actually took the game for a spin last year in this hands-on encounter.