‘LawBreakers’ now coming to PS4, will release alongside PC version

Why it matters to you A console release was always in the plan for LawBreakers, but now it's been announced that it's also coming to the PlayStation 4.

When LawBreakers was first revealed in 2015, PC gamers were excited to play the next game from Gear sof War creator Cliff Bleszinski. Console gamers were left in the dust until a quote from Bleszinski offered them a ray of hope. Now Boss Key Productions has announced that the upcoming game will release on the PlayStation 4 alongside its PC counterpart.

Although the game will run on any PS4 model, the PS4 Pro will enhance the game the most. While no specifics were given, typical PS4 Pro enhancements include 4K resolution or 60 frames per second.

In addition to the console release, publisher Nexon also revealed that the base game will cost $30. There will be no season pass-style program and all future content updates will be free, including any maps or characters. LawBreakers will feature a Stash Box system offering a variety of cosmetics for players.

“With LawBreakers, we wanted to honor the skill-based FPS games of yesteryear, all while embracing the new and pushing the genre in our own unique way,” said Bleszinski. “We found that messing with gravity, and having it mess with the player, adds a dynamic vertical element that will challenge players of all skill levels to go above their limits. Add in a variety of character role-play styles that go beyond the basic ‘tank, sniper and medic,’ a price point that we feel is fair to the player, and the fact that it’s just damn fun to play — we’re confident LawBreakers will be one of the best valued and most challenging FPS games on PC or console.”

Attendees of next month’s E3 2017 will be among the first to play the PS4 version of LawBreakers. The game will launch simultaneously on the PlayStation Store and Steam later this year, but no release date has been revealed at this time.