Sony may be stepping up its commitment to PC gaming. Eagle-eyed fans have discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher in the recently ported Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Video Game Chronicle reported on Tuesday that it discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher within the game’s files. This could hint toward Sony planning to create its own PC launcher for its games. VGC also discovered and verified other files with names such as “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements.” While Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and other PC ports like God of War can’t be linked to PSN, the files found in the former game may suggest that players could be able to link their PC and PSN accounts in the future.

Currently, players can download and play PC versions of PlayStation games from Steam and Epic Games Store, each of which has their own PC game launchers. If Sony were to create its own PlayStation PC launcher, that wouldn’t necessarily mean that its games would be pulled from platforms like Steam. Microsoft still makes Xbox games available on Steam despite the fact that they’re on Game Pass, and Rockstar Games has a launcher that needs to work in tandem with Steam to launch any of its games (even if you have Windows).

With Sony serving up more PlayStation games on PC soon (including Spider-Man: Miles Morales), a PlayStation PC launcher, as well as the integration of PSN linking to PC, may not be outside the realm of possibility. The move would follow in other companies’ footsteps, such as Ubisoft, EA, and more.

