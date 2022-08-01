 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

League of Legends fighting game will be free-to-play

DeAngelo Epps
By

Riot Games and Radiant Entertainment released a video about Project L, the League of Legends fighting game they are hard at work on, ahead of the global fighting game tournament, Evo. The most significant thing announced during this August 2021 update is that Project L is a free-to-play game.

Project L is a 2-vs-2 assist-based fighting game in the same vein as titles like the Marvel vs Capcom series. The game stars characters made popular in the League of Legends franchise, with its latest addition being the juggernaut champion, Illaoi. A developer blog specifically focused on Illaoi’s creation also came out today.

Like League of Legends, Project L is going to be free-to-play, so it’s likely to feature in-game purchases for things like characters and skins. You can see this same business model successfully achieved in the recently released Warner Bros. platform fighter Multiversus. Project L developmental lead Tom Cannon also says Project L’s monetization will be “respectful of both your time and your wallet.”

Cannon also states that the development of Project L is going well. The team is confirmed to be currently finishing up its work on the core mechanics of the game, with a lot of the development team moving on to building playable champions. The game also is going to apparently have tons of side features other fighting games have lacked, as the update also confirms things like competitive play and social systems are on the way.

While there is no confirmed release date or even window for Project L, Cannon confirmed that we’ll hear about the game at least one more time before the end of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

44mm Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than the 40mm with this deal

A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.

The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor

Diego Luna in Andor.

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Lupita Nyong'o in Little Monsters.

Pro-Ject’s latest turntables promise superior noise suppression

The Pro-Ject X1 B turntable in walnut.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

The best Marvel shows not on Disney+

Marvel Runaways

The best movies and shows on Shudder (August 2022)

The House of the Devil

Apex Legends’ next season increases the level cap and removes self-revive

Relic is a new part of Kings Canyon's rework in Apex Legends Season 14.

EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more

evo lounge live show announced capcom multiversus snk

6 awesome Earth images captured from the ISS in July

The Nile River as seen from the space station.

Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month

Google Pixel 7 Pro in white on a stylized background

Pokémon Presents August 2022: How to watch, what to expect

pokemon presents august 2022 how to watch sv starters