EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more

The EVO Lounge live show on August 5-6 will feature new reveals from top fighting game developers and publishers such as Arc System Works, WB Games, and Capcom.

EVO is the largest fighting game tournament of the year, hosting thousands of participants fighting it out against one another for the top prize. 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the first live event since Sony purchased the company in 2021. This year will feature top players competing in games such as Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and more.

Evo Lounge is a new live show that will cover all the new and exciting announcements made during the event. It will be hosted by a rotating series of top players and commentators to keep viewers up to date on brackets, host interviews, and reveal new content from developers. While we don’t know what types of announcements are planned as of now, we do know that Arc System Works, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco Entertainment will be making reveals.

New announcements and reveals are not unexpected at EVO. Previous events have often been home to new character and game reveals from the biggest fighting game developers looking to capitalize on the largest fighting game event of the year. The most likely thing we’re likely to see is undoubtedly new content from the upcoming Street Fighter 6, such as a new character or even more details on the brand new World Tour mode.

Warner Bros. Games will also likely announce something new for their recent crossover fighter Multiversus, but we’ll have to wait until the actual event to know for sure. Regardless, Evo Lounge shows that this time of year still will be the most exciting time of year for fighting game fans.

