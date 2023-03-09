If you’re a Capcom fan, you’re about to have a very good 2023. The publisher currently has some major plans for the first half of the year, with tentpole releases like Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 on the horizon. With so much in the works, it only makes sense that the company would want to hold its own Nintendo Direct-style livestream earlier than its typical June spot this year.

We already know what to expect from the Capcom Spotlight broadcast. It’ll feature deep dives into five upcoming and existing games, including Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. You can expect some new details on those games — perhaps even some previously unannounced release dates. The main draw of the show, however, is the Resident Evil 4 remake. We know a demo is supposedly on the way, so there’s a good chance we get some news on that here. If you’re unable to watch the show live, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be live updating this post with every announcement from the the pre-show and the primary broadcast.

Exoprimal gets a release date and beta

Dinosaur shooter Exoprimal got a major spotlight during the show, with a brand new trailer detailing its story and characters. The big reveal is that the game is officially launching on July 14, with an open beta running from March 17 to 19. It will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass too. The stream also went into detail on the game’s survival pass, its pre-order bonuses, and a deluxe edition that’ll include some digital extras.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective returns this June

We already knew that Nintendo DS cult classic Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective would get a port to modern consoles this summer. Now, we know its exact release date: June 30. The port includes an improved user interface, improved performance, and newly arranged versions of its 37 music tracks. Pre-orders are available now and will include bonuses like extra music and background sets.

Capcom celebrates 40 years with a digital theme park

In the show’s most surpring announcement, Capcom announced that it would celebrate its 50th anniversary with a digital theme park called Capcom Town. What does that mean? We’re not exactly sure, but fans can currently register for its June 12 “grand opening.”

Street Fighter 6 gets its final commentator

Capcom revealed the final commentator that’ll join Street Fighter 6: Hikaru Takahashi. The Japanese actress will join previously announced commentators including WWE superstar Zelina Vega. Commentary will also be available in 13 languages in the final game.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gets new features

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection opened the show, giving another glimpse at the classic game collection. The segment acted as a general overview of the gameplay, but it revealed some new details too. The game will include all 499 patch cards that were only original available in Japan. These can be used in Mega Man Battle Network 4 through 6. It also adds Buster Max Mode, which will give players the option to make the games a little easier. In addition to that, the final game will include an art gallery that includes over 1000 illustrations.

Editors' Recommendations