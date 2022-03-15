Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak refreshes the game in June

Capcom finally gave a thorough overview and revealed a release date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak during a digital event today. This major expansion for the Nintendo Switch and PC Monster Hunter game will be released on June 30.

As Iceborne did for Monster Hunter World, players can expect this expansion to introduce plenty of new monsters, characters, and other content for Monster Hunter Rise players to sink their teeth into once they’ve made their way through the main game. Players must complete the seven-star hub quest “Serpent Goddess of Thunder” to access Sunbreak.

Sunbreak takes place in a new area called The Citadel and gives the player a new base of operations called the Elgado Outpost. From here, players will work with lots of new characters from a distant, Britain-inspired kingdom to take down The Three Lords, the gigantic monsters threatening that foreign civilization.

The Three Lords are Garangolm, a large monster that attacks with both fire and water elements, Lunagaron, an icy fanged wyvern, and Malzeno, an elder dragon. These won’t be the only new monsters, as Capcom also highlighted the Blood Orange Bishaten and a new version of Astalosed in the presentation. The expansion will also introduce new Master Rank quests for hardcore players and new wirebug actions.

Alongside the release of Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise will receive a massive 13 GB update that will adjust game balance and character edit vouchers in addition to preparing the software for this expansion. Players can also expect amiibo of the “Canyne Malzeno” Palamute, “Felyne Malzeno” Palico, and Malzeno to release alongside the game, these will unlock special armor and let players get items from a daily lottery.

Overall, Sunbreak is stacking up to be a meaty expansion that will please Monster Hunter Rise players. It will cost $40 for those who already own Monster Hunter Rise, though new players will be able to pick up the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set for $70.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released for both Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, 2022, though Capcom teased that the expansion will get plenty of updates following its release

