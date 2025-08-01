Leaked PS6 specs put the PS5 to shame and may be much cheaper than we thought

A new batch of leaks has surfaced regarding the rumored PS6 that will be music to any PlayStation fan’s ears. This comes hot off the heels of the recent leaks that implied the PS6 could have a very heavy price tag based on the chipset, although there was some speculation as to whether or not that chip was actually for the PS6 and not the next Xbox console.

Our latest leaks come from our old friend over at Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), who has shared what they claim to be from an AMD presentation from 2023. As always, MLID goes into all the nitty-gritty details of the chips, compte units, bits, and other technical jargon if you want the full deep dive. If not, the most important takeaways here are that the PS6, which is codenamed “Orion”, will reportedly be 3x faster than the base PS5 and draw less power. But the real bit of juicy info is that MLID thinks that the specifications outlined here mean Sony would be able to keep the price at around $500.

Further details state that the PS6 will be comparable to an RTX 4080 in terms of performance, with better Ray Tracing, full backwards compatibility with the PS5 and PS4, and plans to begin manufacturing in late 2027. If all these specs are true, we could see games run at 4K 60FPS or 8K 60 on the PlayStation 6 thanks to PSSR.

Now, before we get too excited about all this, remember that these are still just leaks. While MLID has proven to be reliable in the past, it is important to always take information like this with a grain of salt, and that is especially true here since the information claims to be from 2023. Even if it is legitimate, a lot could have changed in the two years since. Still, this new price estimate is far more palatable than the previous one that breached $1,000.