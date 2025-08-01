 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Leaked PS6 specs put the PS5 to shame and may be much cheaper than we thought

By
A PS5 slim sits on a table with different colored face plates.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

A new batch of leaks has surfaced regarding the rumored PS6 that will be music to any PlayStation fan’s ears. This comes hot off the heels of the recent leaks that implied the PS6 could have a very heavy price tag based on the chipset, although there was some speculation as to whether or not that chip was actually for the PS6 and not the next Xbox console.

Our latest leaks come from our old friend over at Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), who has shared what they claim to be from an AMD presentation from 2023. As always, MLID goes into all the nitty-gritty details of the chips, compte units, bits, and other technical jargon if you want the full deep dive. If not, the most important takeaways here are that the PS6, which is codenamed “Orion”, will reportedly be 3x faster than the base PS5 and draw less power. But the real bit of juicy info is that MLID thinks that the specifications outlined here mean Sony would be able to keep the price at around $500.

Further details state that the PS6 will be comparable to an RTX 4080 in terms of performance, with better Ray Tracing, full backwards compatibility with the PS5 and PS4, and plans to begin manufacturing in late 2027. If all these specs are true, we could see games run at 4K 60FPS or 8K 60 on the PlayStation 6 thanks to PSSR.

Recommended Videos

Now, before we get too excited about all this, remember that these are still just leaks. While MLID has proven to be reliable in the past, it is important to always take information like this with a grain of salt, and that is especially true here since the information claims to be from 2023. Even if it is legitimate, a lot could have changed in the two years since. Still, this new price estimate is far more palatable than the previous one that breached $1,000.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2025 State of Play
A samurai fights a boss in Nioh 3.

Summer game reveal season began today. While Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase will have our attention this weekend, Sony kicked things off with a PS5 showcase that was very juicy. After all, the back half of 2025 was a bit of a mystery for Sony heading into today's stream. We knew that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Marathon, and Ghost of Yotei would be the system's biggest upcoming games, but we saw a whole lot more during a loaded 40 minute stream.

After kicking off with a surprise Lumines revival, Sony showed off a rapid fire collection of trailers. That included highly anticipated games like Pragmata and big surprises like Nioh 3. We even got a Final Fantasy Tactics remake, which likely wasn't on your State of Play bingo card. If you missed the stream, you can catch up on every announcement below.

Read more
5 years in, the PS5 proves that the PS6 can’t just be a more powerful box
The Razer Kaira Pro sitting next to a PS5 console.

The leap from one console to the next used to be so pronounced that it was impossible to ignore. It only took a glance to see the world (or dimension) of difference between SNES games and Nintendo 64 games, and understand exactly what the new system was offering. I'm cherry-picking that specific generation as the greatest gap in power we will likely ever experience, but I believe that the leaps in power throughout the entire video game console generation timeline spoke for themselves right up until the Xbox 360 and PS3 era. It isn't that technical advancements have leveled off after that, but the edges are blending together more with each generation.

As we approach our fifth year with the PS5, and rumors continue to swirl about the PS6, I don't believe Sony can rely on a marginally more powerful box being enough to justify whatever price it demands next time around.

Read more
Yet another prestigious Xbox exclusive is coming to PS5
Senua approaching a lore totem in Hellblade 2.

The award-winning Xbox exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is branching out and coming to PlayStation 5 this summer. Developed by Ninja Theory, Hellblade II picks up after the first game, following the titular character into a richly detailed world of Viking myth and lore.

Dom Matthews, studio head at Ninja Theory, announced the news today via a YouTube video. "Today, on the one-year anniversary of the release of Senua's Sage: Hellblade II, we're excited to share some news with you on the game," he says. "We're so happy to tell you, our fans, that Hellblade II will be coming to PlayStation 5 this summer. This version of the game will include some new features that will also come to Xbox and PC at the same time as an update."

Read more