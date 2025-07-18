 Skip to main content
If the latest PS6 leaks are true, you might want to start saving up now

The PS5 disassembled on a table.
Sony

New leaks have hit the internet that could shed some light on what kind of chip will be powering the PS6. Coming from Moore’s Law Is Dead, he claims to have uncovered all the technical details about the special AMD chip that they believe will power the next-generation hardware, but if true, we might need to prepare for a very expensive console.

According to the video from Moore’s Law Is Dead, the AMD Zen 6 chip that he believes will be powering the PS6 is codenamed Magnus. This chip will supposedly run on 11 CPU cores split into 3 Zen 6 and 8 Zen 6 C cores. He goes into much greater detail about things like the 264 mm squared graphics die and 384-bit memory bus, but the highlights are how much more efficient the memory transfer will be and the increased number of cores. Moore’s Law Is Dead believes this chip is destined for a future PlayStation console because it’s described as a ‘semi-custom business unit’, which is a term historically tied to console chipsets.

The name Magnus also has some connections to prior Sony chip codenames (e.g. Jupiter), though another notable leaker, going by KeplerL2, believes Magnus is more aligned with Xbox codenames.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

While this should all be taken with a grain of salt until Sony or Microsoft comment, I find the speculated console cost more plausible given details of such a chipset. KeplerL2 states that “If they go ahead with third party store support which means selling hardware at a profit this could easily be >$1,500.” That would be the most expensive console yet, and more than double the cost of a PS5 Pro.

We’re probably still years away from both the PS6 and whatever next-gen Xbox hardware turns out to be, but if that’s the price range we can expect, you might want to start saving up now.

