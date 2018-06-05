LeBron James, the GOAT, graces the ‘NBA 2K19’ Anniversary Edition cover

Share

To celebrate 20 years of the NBA 2K series, 2K Sports will release a special 20th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K19 with Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James as the cover athlete.

Our trailer is here for the 20th Anniversary Edition of #NBA2K19 featuring cover athlete @KingJames! Pre-order now to play 4 days early starting September 7th https://t.co/nH2w6B6Hhp pic.twitter.com/cflZi7FNtC — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) June 5, 2018

The Anniversary Edition goes for $100 and will be available September 7, four days earlier than the standard edition. The Anniversary Edition comes with a whole bunch of digital goodies:

50,000 MyTeam points

20 MyTeam league packs

10 MyTeam Heat Check packs

Sapphire James MyTeam card

5 James murals for use in MyCourt and a James court design

A collection of James’ apparel, including 25 pairs of kicks

100,000 in virtual currency

If you pick up the physical version of the Anniversary Edition, you will also receive a James poster, sticker sheet, and a wristband with words and phrases chosen by James.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” James said in a statement. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me — from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

The cover features a variety of words and phrases often associated with the best basketball player in the world, including:

Chosen One: A reference to the tattoo he has on his back (the subject of a recent Nike commercial).

Strive for Greatness: James’ own personal mantra.

St-V-M: A reference to the Akron high school he attended, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

G.O.A.T: Greatest of all-time (sorry, Michael Jordan)

Equality: Emphasizes James’ social activism

I Promise: The LeBron James Family Foundation funded the I Promise School in Akron for at-risk kids.

This marks the second time James has appeared on the cover of NBA 2K. He last landed on the cover of NBA 2K14 as a member of the Miami Heat.

The NBA 2K19 standard edition cover athlete will be revealed at a later date. The standard edition launches September 11. Both versions will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For those who want to get in the game early, NBA 2K19: The Prelude can be downloaded on August 31 on Xbox One and PS4. The Prelude lets players start their career mode and transfer progress to the full game.