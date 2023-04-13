Nintendo has released the final prelaunch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its release next month, and it gives us an awe-inspiring look at its story and impressive open world.
The trailer begins with some environmental shots of the Sky Islands and Link seamlessly diving down to the surface world from them. We then see him exploring various towns and encampments before seeing what appears to be a corrupted Hyrule castle rising from the ground and getting a look at Ganondorf with long and flowing bright red hair. We then learn that Zelda and Link are separated and that she’s hoping Link will come to find her and the mysterious tear-shaped object she is in possession of.
After that, we see a lot of the wild open-world encounters players can expect to come across, including giant sinkholes in the sand, a ship rowing through the air, floating balls of water Link can swim in, giant laser contraptions for Link to skydive through, and a fight with a three-headed dragon. Interestingly, a few shots later in the trailer also suggest that Link will be able to travel the open world with companions who can assist him in battle. At the trailer’s climax, we see Ganondorf taunt Link and power up.
This three-minute trailer was much shorter and more cinematic than the gameplay video released last month. During that showcase, we learned about many of Link’s new abilities, such as Fuse, which lets him combine any two items together. While this trailer was more focused on the story and open world, we still saw many interesting vehicles, a giant platform Link can fly on, a wagon used to transport NPCs, a small rocket that shoots upwards, a minecart, and a makeshift mech. If you were still doubting how impressive Tears of the Kingdom’s open world would be, it’s hard to not get impressed after this trailer.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12. It will cost $70.
