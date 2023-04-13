 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer features Ganondorf, minecarts, and mechs

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo has released the final prelaunch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its release next month, and it gives us an awe-inspiring look at its story and impressive open world.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3

The trailer begins with some environmental shots of the Sky Islands and Link seamlessly diving down to the surface world from them. We then see him exploring various towns and encampments before seeing what appears to be a corrupted Hyrule castle rising from the ground and getting a look at Ganondorf with long and flowing bright red hair. We then learn that Zelda and Link are separated and that she’s hoping Link will come to find her and the mysterious tear-shaped object she is in possession of.

After that, we see a lot of the wild open-world encounters players can expect to come across, including giant sinkholes in the sand, a ship rowing through the air, floating balls of water Link can swim in, giant laser contraptions for Link to skydive through, and a fight with a three-headed dragon. Interestingly, a few shots later in the trailer also suggest that Link will be able to travel the open world with companions who can assist him in battle. At the trailer’s climax, we see Ganondorf taunt Link and power up.

Related
Zelda holds a tear-shaped object in her hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer.

This three-minute trailer was much shorter and more cinematic than the gameplay video released last month. During that showcase, we learned about many of Link’s new abilities, such as Fuse, which lets him combine any two items together. While this trailer was more focused on the story and open world, we still saw many interesting vehicles, a giant platform Link can fly on, a wagon used to transport NPCs, a small rocket that shoots upwards, a minecart, and a makeshift mech. If you were still doubting how impressive Tears of the Kingdom’s open world would be, it’s hard to not get impressed after this trailer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12. It will cost $70.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
You need to get this oddball Zelda game for free before the 3DS eShop closes
legend of zelda twilight princess nintendo wii grandma grandmother reddit 755 hours

The day of reckoning is fast approaching: The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop isclosing down on March 27. When that happens, you’ll no longer be able to make any digital purchases on those systems. Considering that several games on each platform only ever got digital releases, it’s creating a bit of a preservation nightmare. Hidden gems that never came to another platform, like Affordable Space Adventures, will be totally lost to time.

But it isn’t just obscure indies that are impacted by that change: One of Nintendo’s biggest franchises is about to lose a piece of its storied history. You’ve only got just over a week to grab a certain Legend of Zelda game before it disappears forever -- though it’s probably not one you’re expecting.

Read more
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link freefalling in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finally made available to preorder. Nintendo also showed off a new trailer and reconfirmed the game's May 12, 2023 release date. Finally, it also announced a new Collector's Edition with some extra goodies, as well as a Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo. But where exactly can you get these items and are they available to preorder? Here's what you need to know.

Recommended reading:

Read more
Don’t expect Zelda’s $70 price to become the new Switch standard, says Nintendo
Link looks at his hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be Nintendo's first Switch game to be priced at $70. News that Tears of the Kingdom, a sequel to one of the bestselling and most critically acclaimed titles on the system, will have an increased price compared to its predecessor came as a surprise over three-and-a-half years after its announcement. It also raised questions about what the future of pricing for Nintendo games will be, especially as Sony, Microsoft, and third-party publishers all upped the cost of their new games in recent years. 
While Nintendo will release Tears of Kingdom at $70, a spokesperson for the company tells Digital Trends that this will not always be the case for its first-party games going forward. 
"No," the spokesperson said when Digital Trends asked if this is a new standard. "We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis." 
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2
To get more insight into the price shift, I spoke to Omdia Principal Analyst George Jijiashvili, who explains what has caused the price of games to go up in recent years and how Tears of the Kingdom demonstrates that Nintendo will "remain flexible about first-party title pricing." Ultimately, Nintendo fans are finally starting to feel the impact of inflation that's been sweeping across the game industry, even if it's only "on a case-by-case basis" for now.
The price is right
Nintendo claims that not every one of its significant first-party game will be $70, and we can actually already see that in action. Preorders just went live for Pikmin 4, which launches on July 21, after Tears of the Kingdom, and it only costs $60. Still, Zelda's price tag indicates that going forward, Nintendo will at least consider raising the price of its most anticipated games to $70. But why start with Tears of the Kingdom?  
When asked why it chose Tears of the Kingdom as its first $70 Nintendo Switch game, a Nintendo spokesperson simply reiterated that the company will "determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis." Still, it's a surprising choice for Nintendo to make that pricing change to just one exclusive game almost six years into the Switch's life span. Jijiashvili thinks the choice to do this with Tears of the Kingdom was a pretty apparent one for Nintendo, although it won't apply to everything going forward.
"If you are going to make a game $70, it's going to be the follow-up to one of your most critically acclaimed and bestselling games ever," Jijiashvili tells Digital Trends. "I don’t think that this means that $70 will become the standard price for all major Nintendo releases. It's worth noting that Metroid Prime Remastered is priced at $40. It's clear that Nintendo will remain flexible about first-party title pricing."

It makes basic financial sense for Nintendo to ask for a little bit more for a game it knows will be one of the biggest releases of 2023. But what factors in the game industry and world's economy at large caused Nintendo to make this decision? 
Priced Out
For more than a decade, people got comfortable with AAA video games being priced at $60. Of course, there were occasional exceptions to this rule, but it was seen as an industry standard until the dawn of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Publisher 2K was one of the first to announce a price increase, and companies like EA, Sony, and Microsoft have all followed suit. Jijiashvili chalks this up to inflation-related pressure on game publishers.
"The games industry has already been experiencing a lot of inflationary pressure," he explains. "AAA games are much more expensive to make now than they used to be, but prices have actually been declining in inflation-adjusted terms -- if prices had risen with inflation since 1990, they would now be over $90. On top of that, we’ve had a big burst of general inflation, meaning that publishers are looking at big increases in everything from salaries to tools. It’s going to be really hard for most publishers to avoid passing on all those extra costs at some point."
Jijiashvili provided us with a graphic created by Omdia that "shows what the typical price points for each generation would look like if you adjusted for inflation." As you can see, the inflation-adjusted prices are only exponentially growing, and the big game pricing shifts the graph highlights were all technically not even enough to keep up with inflation when they happened. 

Read more