 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s fuse ability reinvents the open-world game

Tomas Franzese
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got a new lengthy gameplay video today, and it revealed many of Link’s new abilities. He can now fuse objects together to create weapons and vehicles, as well as rewind objects and ascend through ceilings.

While Tears of the Kingdom was first revealed back in June 2019, we didn’t even know the game’s official name until last September, nor did we see much gameplay before the Nintendo Direct in February. As such, this gameplay showcase was really our first true deep dive into the game and its features. While many of the core mechanics and open-world setup are somewhat reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (weapon degradation is returning), some key differences do stand out, namely Link’s ability to fuse items.

Related Videos

During the video, series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed this feature by adding a rock to a stick to create a more powerful hammer. He went on to show many other examples, like adding a pitchfork to a stick to make a longer-range attacking weapon, adding different elements to arrows in order to create arrows that can home in on or freeze enemies, and adding a mushroom to a shield to create a cloud of gas that Link can hide in when hit. This not only looks like a clever way to counter weapon degradation, but cracks open a whole lot of gameplay possibilities for people to experiment with.

Related

That sentiment became doubly true when Aonuma revealed that players can also combine Fuse and another ability called Ultrahand to build vehicles. The video shows Aonuma fuse multiple logs and a fan together to make a boat that can get Link across a lake. He also confirmed that this is how the vehicles that we saw in February’s trailer came together. “In this game, you can do a lot of things just by thinking about what’s possible,” Aonuma says.

Link rides a boat he made with Fuse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While Fuse is the biggest new gameplay draw of Tears of the Kingdom, this video also did confirm a couple of other new abilities. These include Recall, which allows players to rewind time on certain objects. The gameplay showcase showed Link finding a chunk of rock that fell from the sky, standing on it, and rewinding time to reach the sky islands above Hyrule.

Ascend is another new tool too that players can use to get through ceilings blocking their path while exploring the world. Aonuma also confirmed that the development of Tears of the Kingdom is complete, so we don’t have to worry about any more delays.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12. It will be the first Nintendo-published game for Switch to cost $70.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
End your year on a charming note with this adorable Zelda-like game
An alligator tightrope walks on telephone lines in Lil Gator Game.

After a long 12 months, 2022 is almost over.  It's been a busy year on the gaming side, with demanding games like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok eating up hundreds of hours. If you're looking for a quick low-stakes come-down before the ball drops, Lil Gator Game is the perfect adventure for your New Year's weekend.

Lil Gator Game - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Read more
The best Zelda games, ranked from best to worst
Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time. Ever since its debut on NES in 1986, Nintendo has consistently delivered awe-inspiring experiences that often define entire console generations. More than a handful of Link's adventures are among the greatest games ever created.

With that being said, ranking The Legend of Zelda series is a challenging endeavor. We did just that, though -- from the 8-bit era all the way to the high-definition open-world game of Breath of the Wild. Our journey through the history of The Legend of Zelda starts now.

Read more
Want to predict the next big Nintendo Switch game? Just rewind 5 years
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters

When it comes to the video game industry, we're currently living in an age of speculation. Players are no longer satisfied just getting news on upcoming games by patiently waiting for announcements. Insiders and leakers have become a fundamental part of the game hype cycle in the social media age, fueling a need for unofficial scoops. When a gaming livestream gets announced, it's usually surrounded by tons of rumors, leaks, and predictions that set some high expectations. It's easy to get disappointed by something like Nintendo's September Direct when leaks from high-profile insiders wind up being a bust.

But what if I told you that you can become your own insider, especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch? Yes, you can create your own realistic predictions with ease rather than getting let down by enticing Reddit threads. All you have to do is follow Nintendo's development cycle patterns, which have become crystal clear following today's Direct showcase.
Five-year plan
The deeper we get into the Nintendo Switch's life cycle, the more clear patterns in Nintendo's release cadence are starting to show. If you look at the company's first-party 2022 release calendar, you might notice that it looks a little familiar. That's because a good half of it has been comprised of sequels to games that hit the console in 2017.

Read more