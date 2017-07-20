Battle Articuno, Zapdos and Lugia in Pokémon Go’s upcoming Legendary update

Why it matters to you Legendary Pokémon are one of the last, big features fans have been hoping for and now they're mere days away.

After more than a year of waiting, Pokémon Go fans will soon be able to take on some of the toughest Pokémon in the series’ shared universe: the legendary Pokémon. Set to be added as part of a new raiding system, the legendary update will give trainers a chance to take on the likes of Lugia, Zapdos, Moltres and more in large-scale raids, designed to push teams to work together to defeat them.

Among features like battling and trading with their fellow players, one addition that Pokémon Go gamers have requested since the game’s launch in July 2016, is legendary pokémon. It took a long time, but developer Niantic has finally listened and will introduce them to the world on July 22.

To celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary, Niantic has announced several new features for the game in July, one of which is the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest and Safari Zone battles set to take place throughout July and August. Those announcements promised a mystery event, however, which left gamers on tenterhooks about what it might be. While it still has yet to be earned, Niantic has now announced that it will be the first of many legendary Pokémon reveals.

If gamers are able to catch enough Pokémon during the July 22 Pokémon Go Fest event, the first legendary will be revealed in Grant Park in Chicago. There, trainers will have their first chance to take on the towering monster. If they manage to defeat it, they’ll have the chance to catch one for themselves, but it won’t be easy.

Although players around the world may feel a little left out by this news, they should still cheer on their fellow Chicago gamers, as if they succeed, the legendary Pokémon will begin appearing at special gym raid battles around the world.

Legendary Pokémon will be very powerful indeed and should make the taking of rival gyms from rival teams that bit easier. However, you need not fret that these legendary types will act as gym gatekeepers as the masses of Dragonites did in earlier versions of the game. Legendary Pokémon must remain with their trainer at all times, so cannot be left as gym bodyguards.

In the meantime, if you can’t attend Pokémon Go Fest in Grant Park, you can watch the action live on the official Twitch and YouTube streams. The event is set to begin on July 22.