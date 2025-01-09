Nintendo is still silent on Switch 2, so here’s a Lego Game Boy

Nintendo and The Lego Group continue to collaborate, as the pair teased a Lego version of the Game Boy handheld today.

The Game Boy, which celebrated its 35th anniversary in July 2024, is the best-selling video game platform of all time as it popularized portable gaming and featured a series of must-own titles, from Tetris to Pokémon Red and Blue. This product, set to be released in October 2025, will allow players to build a Lego version of the handheld.

We’ve yet to see what this official Lego Game Boy looks like in full yet. So far, the product has just been teased by The Lego Group on Facebook and Instagram, with a brief video showcasing Lego versions of the handheld’s purple buttons and d-pad.

Pricing details for the Lego Game Boy have not been revealed, but you should note that Nintendo and Lego previously created a similar kind of Lego build for the Nintendo Entertainment System, and that costs $270. In addition, the companies have worked together to create products based on franchises like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros. Like the Lego NES, it’s unlikely that this Lego Game Boy will be able to play games for the handheld. If you want to do that, you’ll need to dig out your original device or pick up something like ModRetro’s Chromatic.

The Lego Game Boy will launch sometime in October 2025. If rumors regarding the successor to the Nintendo Switch are true, this also won’t be the only kind of Nintendo handheld that we can get our hands on this year.