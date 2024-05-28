The Legend of Zelda is the latest Nintendo franchise to get the Lego treatment, as Nintendo and Lego have unveiled the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set.

According to a press release on Lego’s website, this is a 2,500-piece set that can be customized to represent both Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, hence why it’s called a 2-in-1. If players go with the Ocarina of Time-inspired build, the Deku Tree will look like the one from that game and have a mechanism that lets people open its mouth to see a Skulltula. Meanwhile, the Breath of the Wild-themed Deku will have pink blossoms and a mechanism that lets people make its eyebrows and mouth move.

It’s then possible to customize the set further with Breath of the Wild‘s Master Sword Pedestal, Link’s home from Ocarina of Time, and Lego minifigures of Link, Young Link, Zelda, Hestu the Korok, Deku Babas, Navi, and a Deku Spout. All in all, it looks like a very thorough and detailed set and a grand result of Lego’s collaborations with Nintendo. They’ve previously collaborated for unique Mario-themed sets of toys, and in 2023 Animal Crossing received its own Lego sets.

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on this intricate Lego set, but it also won’t come cheap. The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set will be released on September 1 and can be preordered for $300 on Lego’s website. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a press release that this was the “first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using Lego bricks,” which suggests more The Legend of Zelda sets could be on the way.

