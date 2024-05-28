 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Legend of Zelda’s first Lego set is even cooler than it looks

By
The Great Deku Tree Lego set.
The Lego Group

The Legend of Zelda is the latest Nintendo franchise to get the Lego treatment, as Nintendo and Lego have unveiled the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set.

According to a press release on Lego’s website, this is a 2,500-piece set that can be customized to represent both Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, hence why it’s called a 2-in-1. If players go with the Ocarina of Time-inspired build, the Deku Tree will look like the one from that game and have a mechanism that lets people open its mouth to see a Skulltula. Meanwhile, the Breath of the Wild-themed Deku will have pink blossoms and a mechanism that lets people make its eyebrows and mouth move.

Recommended Videos

It’s then possible to customize the set further with Breath of the Wild‘s Master Sword Pedestal, Link’s home from Ocarina of Time, and Lego minifigures of Link, Young Link, Zelda, Hestu the Korok, Deku Babas, Navi, and a Deku Spout. All in all, it looks like a very thorough and detailed set and a grand result of Lego’s collaborations with Nintendo. They’ve previously collaborated for unique Mario-themed sets of toys, and in 2023 Animal Crossing received its own Lego sets.

Related

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on this intricate Lego set, but it also won’t come cheap. The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set will be released on September 1 and can be preordered for $300 on Lego’s website. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a press release that this was the “first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using Lego bricks,” which suggests more The Legend of Zelda sets could be on the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
What to Do When You Feel Lost in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the most open-ended game in the series since the original Legend of Zelda over 20 years ago. That game handed you a sword and told you, essentially, “good luck.” Breath of the Wild quickly gives you a multitude of tools, from bombs to a paraglider, but the message is effectively the same.

It can be easy to get lost in this dazzlingly expansive new version of Hyrule. Sometimes it can feel like the game is purposely withholding information -- like you could get where you needed to go, if only it would tell you where that is. And especially early on, you might just feel totally lost and unable to figure out what to do next. With dozen of hours of the game under our belt, we've experienced this feeling, and we can tell you that, no matter how confusing it seems, you can always find your way.

Read more
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tagged as franchise’s bestselling game
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Motorcycle

The critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has achieved a new milestone, claiming the title as the bestselling entry in the beloved franchise.

Breath of the Wild has now sold the most copies among all The Legend of Zelda games in the series' 33-year history, according to The NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, who shared the information on Twitter.

Read more
PlayStation 4 destroyed to protest The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild clone
man destroys playstation4 to protest breath of the wild clone genshin impact

A man destroyed a PlayStation 4 in public in an apparent protest against Genshin Impact, a game that looks like a clone of the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch.

Developer miHoYo's formal announcement that Genshin Impact was coming to the PlayStation 4, in addition to iOS and PC, was promoted on the official PlayStation blog. The open-world game, which will take place in a vast land named Teyvat and features anime-inspired characters, will arrive on the console sometime next year.

Read more