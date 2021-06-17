EA released the official reveal trailer for the newest entry in the Madden series, Madden NFL 22, and also revealed its release date. This new installment in the long-running franchise, which looks to be the deepest and most detailed to date, will arrive August 20.

This year’s entry features superstar quarterbacks and Super Bowl champions Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs on the cover of the game. Brady’s Bucs defeated Mahomes’ Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

It sports what EA is calling “Dynamic Gameday.” which is present across every mode in the game. The new system is claimed to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the real-life NFL. Players will interact with crowds, environments, and presentation elements on a more realistic level. There is the new “Home Field Advantage” system as well, which adds unique conditions to each team’s stadium atmosphere that can influence the momentum of the game.

Alongside those new mechanics, Star-Driven AI uses real-world player data to evolve in-game players and teams with the real versions as they change in real life.

The game features the return of The Yard, a single-player campaign where the player creates an avatar who develops during the course of the playthrough. The Face of The Franchise mode is also returning with a new story. Additional modes include the multiplayer squad mode, Superstar KO, and Madden Ultimate Team.

Madden NFL 22 touches down on August 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

