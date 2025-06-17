Marathon has been delayed indefinitely after rocky Alpha playtest

After hosting an Alpha playtest and taking in community feedback, Bungie has announced that Marathon will no longer be launching on September 23 as was originally planned. Currently, the extraction shooter has no set release date, but the team is committed to hosting more playtests to address community concerns and add new features.

The official Bungie news post breaks the news that the development team has made the difficult choice to delay Marathon, but does not give another timeframe for when we can expect the game to launch. The reasons appear to be based on player feedback, as the post reads, “Through every comment and real-time conversation on social media and Discord, your voice has been strong and clear. We’ve taken this to heart, and we know we need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion. After much discussion within our Dev team, we’ve made the decision to delay the September 23rd release.”

It isn’t all bad news, however. The dev team outlines a clear roadmap of what it plans to improve or add over the coming months to make Marathon as good as possible. Some highlights include new types of loot and dynamic events on runs, adding more narrative elements to interact with in the world that more closely match the original lore, a better solo player experience, and proximity chat.

The post concludes stating that we will hear more about progress on Marathon sometime this Fall, which is also when a new release date is promised. This heavily implies that the game will be pushed into 2026, but we will wait for full confirmation from the team in a few months.

Marathon was met with a mixed reception when it debuted its gameplay and hosted an Alpha test earlier this year. Despite never announcing a price, many were already hesitant that it wouldn’t be worth the asking price based on what was shown. For now, it seems like Bungie is taking all that feedback seriously and doing its best to make Marathon a hit when it does finally come out. Whether or not that comes to pass, however, is yet to be seen.