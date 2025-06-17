 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Marathon has been delayed indefinitely after rocky Alpha playtest

By
A Runner getting shot in Marathon.
Bungie / Bungie

After hosting an Alpha playtest and taking in community feedback, Bungie has announced that Marathon will no longer be launching on September 23 as was originally planned. Currently, the extraction shooter has no set release date, but the team is committed to hosting more playtests to address community concerns and add new features.

The official Bungie news post breaks the news that the development team has made the difficult choice to delay Marathon, but does not give another timeframe for when we can expect the game to launch. The reasons appear to be based on player feedback, as the post reads, “Through every comment and real-time conversation on social media and Discord, your voice has been strong and clear. We’ve taken this to heart, and we know we need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion. After much discussion within our Dev team, we’ve made the decision to delay the September 23rd release.”

Recommended Videos

It isn’t all bad news, however. The dev team outlines a clear roadmap of what it plans to improve or add over the coming months to make Marathon as good as possible. Some highlights include new types of loot and dynamic events on runs, adding more narrative elements to interact with in the world that more closely match the original lore, a better solo player experience, and proximity chat.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The post concludes stating that we will hear more about progress on Marathon sometime this Fall, which is also when a new release date is promised. This heavily implies that the game will be pushed into 2026, but we will wait for full confirmation from the team in a few months.

Marathon was met with a mixed reception when it debuted its gameplay and hosted an Alpha test earlier this year. Despite never announcing a price, many were already hesitant that it wouldn’t be worth the asking price based on what was shown. For now, it seems like Bungie is taking all that feedback seriously and doing its best to make Marathon a hit when it does finally come out. Whether or not that comes to pass, however, is yet to be seen.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I played Lumines Arise and now it’s my most anticipated game of the year with a bullet
Psycadelic iguanas surround a puzzle well in Lumines Arise.

June 4 was a big day for me, as I got my Nintendo Switch 2 that morning. You think that I would have rushed to try out Mario Kart World even Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour first, but neither christened my device. Instead, the first thing I played was Lumines Remastered. The PSP puzzle game has become a go-to console testing game for me over the years, as it’s a great test for control precision and screen latency. As I was playing it, sinking back into its familiar rhythm, a very serious question crossed my mind: Is Lumines the best game ever made? Then, came a second, more pressing question: Why the heck haven’t we gotten a new one in ages?

Little did I know that my prayers would be answered hours later when Sony’s State of Play kicked off with the shock announcement of Lumines Arise, the latest project from the developers of Tetris Effect. I couldn’t believe it. It felt like I had willed it into existence somehow. I couldn’t wait to play it -- and I wouldn’t need to. As fate would have it, it turned out that I already had an appointment to demo it at Summer Game Fest (one I booked for a then “unannounced” game by Enhance). I was nervous to try it out. Could it really live up to what had ballooned into some very lofty expectations?

Read more
This Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $700 off today
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with Evil Dead The Game on the screen.

You need to be ready to spend a lot of money if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but you should also be on the lookout for opportunities at huge savings from gaming laptop deals. Here's an offer that serious gamers should consider: the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card at $700 off from Dell, bringing its price down from $3,200 to $2,500. It's still pretty expensive, but you can't ignore that massive discount. This is a clearance sale though, so you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks of the gaming laptop may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

Read more
This compact HP Omen gaming PC is on sale at 39% off today
The HP Omen 16L gaming desktop sitting on a desk.

For those who want a proper gaming desktop but don't have enough space for a big and bulky machine, the HP Omen 16L could be what you need. You're in luck because it's on sale from the gaming PC deals of HP right now, with this configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card available at 39% off. You'll only have to pay $800 instead of its original price of $1,330, but you need to push through with your purchase immediately if you want to make sure you pocket the savings of $530.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16L gaming PC

Read more