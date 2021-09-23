Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Super Mario series, confirmed that the long-awaited Super Mario Bros. movie will come to North American theaters on December 21, 2022. Nintendo and Illumination, the Hollywood studio responsible for animated blockbusters like Despicable Me, have been collaborating on the project since 2018. Worldwide dates aren’t confirmed yet, but it should land sometime during the 2022 holiday season.

The Nintendo Direct didn’t reveal much about the movie. Its story, setting, and even its official name are still a mystery. However, it did introduce the main cast. This brand-new Mario adventure stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Other smaller roles include Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since 1992, will reportedly appear throughout the movie in a cameo.

Miyamoto says it might be a while until he and Illumination have enough footage to show fans. Hopefully, this film at least outdoes the Super Mario Brothers movie from the 1990s, which is considered a universal flop among video game fans. The new movie might even make the list of best video game movies of all time.

