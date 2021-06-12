  1. Gaming

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope leaks ahead of Ubisoft Forward event

By and

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The announcement appears to have leaked early, ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 Forward livestream, after a website for the game went live.

The game is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which was released in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. While the game website doesn’t confirm the the exact details, Sparks of Hope presumably is another turn-based tactics game in the vein of XCOM.

The website offers a few details about the game. It’ll feature nine characters, including Mario, Rabbid Peach, and Luigi. It also appears that Rabbid Rosalina is joining the roster, and it seems like Bowser may be playable as well. There’s what also appears to be a brand-new Rabbid featured in the key art who has green hair and a sword.

Super Mario Galaxy appears to be somewhat of an inspiration behind the game. The website provides a light plot description, which sets the stage for a sci-fi adventure: “Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.”

Players will explore space and hop from planet to planet. Screenshots for the game show Mario and his crew exploring a beachside town and some sort of ancient ruins. The plot description notes that players will take down new bosses and familiar enemies.

The game is expected to make its debut at the Ubisoft Forward livestream later today. We’ll provide updates with official details and a trailer at that time.

Editors' Recommendations

Back 4 Blood will launch on Xbox Game Pass, according to stream description

back-4-blood-apparently-launching-on-xbox-game-pass

Ubisoft Forward June 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

ubisoft-details-release-schedule-leading-into-2023

New Elden Ring plot synopsis sets the stage for a deeper Souls story

elden ring plot synopsis narrative

How to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5

how to upgrade final fantasy 7 remake intergrade ps5 action

Destiny 2: How to unlock and complete the Expunge mission

The 10 best mods for Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Best Mods

Skatebird gets a new trailer and official summer release date

A bird grinds a rail in Skatebird.

Get a gaming chair for practically nothing with these crazy Staples deals

Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

Everything we know about Elden Ring

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter battle royale mode canceled

fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

New Elden Ring trailer reveals an open world and a January 2022 release date

elden ring trailer reveal

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 11

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade’s exuberant main character makes upgrade a joy

FF7 Intergrade