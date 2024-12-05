Marvel Rivals preload guide: release date, file size, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Marvel Rivals release date Marvel Rivals file size Marvel Rivals preload options Marvel Rivals preorder details

One of the last upcoming games of 2024 is a big one: Marvel Rivals is the latest cross-platform hero shooter to attempt to steal Overwatch 2’s crown. While we’re all excited to take control of the greatest Marvel heroes and villains, the game isn’t quite out yet. Being a free game, there’s no need to preorder, but that also makes it a little tricky to know if or how to preload it so you can get a head start on the competition. We’ve unmasked all the details about when you can play Marvel Rivals, your preload options, and more.

Marvel Rivals release date

Marvel Rivals will launch on December 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. You can check the official global times above for more time zones.

Marvel Rivals file size

We don’t know exactly how big Marvel Rivals will be on consoles just yet, but it will be about 70GB on PC according to the game’s Steam page. You should estimate around that same amount on your PS5 or Xbox Series X and make sure you have space cleared.

Marvel Rivals preload options

Sorry console players, but preloading is only available for PC players this time. If you are playing the game on your computer, you can preload the game starting on December 3 at 4 p.m. PT. That should be plenty of time to get the game downloaded and ready to go. If you’re on consoles, you will need to wait until the game goes live and download it then.

Marvel Rivals preorder details

Marvel Rivals is free to play, so there are no preorder options. Just wait until the game goes online and hop in!