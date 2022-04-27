May’s PlayStation Plus game lineup includes FIFA 22

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

May’s PlayStation Plus titles were announced today, bringing new game freebies to the soon-to-be-changing subscription. The titles include FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods. Each of these titles is coming to the Plus hub on May 3 and will be free to download for members of the service.

FIFA 22 brings a new installment of EA Sports’ soccer (or football, depending on where you’re from) franchise to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 PS Plus members. Subscribers will also be able to download the FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The pack includes 11 additional players (rated 82 and up) that can be added to an Ultimate Team. Players can also access the Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, which allows them to pick some of the most iconic players in history.

Tribes of Midgard, a co-op action role-playing game, is also coming to the service. The main draw of this title is the survival aspect, as players must work together (or alone in the single-player) to survive in the Norse mythology-inspired world. The game’s cooperative mode supports up to 10 players, making it a game best experienced as a group.

Finally, there’s Curse of the Dead Gods, a roguelike that many have compared to a similar title, Hades. This dungeon crawler throws players into caves on a quest of finding hidden riches with dark magic at their side to help them survive. However, a Curse Meter adds a “risk versus reward” twist to its gameplay.

These three titles are set to hit the PlayStation Plus hub on May 3. Subscribers have until May 2 to go and download last month’s free Plus games, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire.

Persona 5 is also leaving the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11, 2022.

