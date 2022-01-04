  1. Gaming

MeganeX is an ultra-lightweight VR headset with shockingly high specs

Giovanni Colantonio
By

MeganeX is a new VR headset that’s unlike anything we’ve seen from the tech yet. Created by Shiftall, in collaboration with Panasonic, the “ultra-lightweight” headset looks like a thick pair of bifocal glasses.

Announced at CES 2022, Shiftall says that the MeganeX was created with the metaverse in mind. The company claims that metaverse users spend 2,000 hours in digital space per year, so it wanted to create a lightweight VR solution that’s less of a burden.

The MeganeX VR headset sits on a human's face.

The result is a truly unusual design that looks less like a standard VR headset and closer to glasses. Rather than strapping onto one’s head, it has stems that sit over a user’s ears and only slightly curve around the back of their head. The eyepiece more closely resembles a pair of binoculars with two round eye cups. The frame is foldable, much like a pair of glasses.

The entire setup weighs approximately 250 grams without a cable attached. For comparison, the Meta Quest 2 weighs roughly 503 grams. It’s not the lightest headset on the market though. That honor belongs to the HTC Vive Flow, which weighs in at 189 grams.

The device’s specs are impressive considering its size. It features a 1.3-inch microdisplay that can project 5.2K HDR 10 bit images at 120HZ. Its processor is built using the Snapdragon XR1 platform and it features camera-based inside-out head-tracking with 6DoF head position detection. The device includes built-in speakers, as well, and is compatible with SteamVR apps.

The MeganeX is scheduled to launch sometime this spring, though it doesn’t have a firm release date. Shiftall expects that the device will cost “less than $900.”

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Game Pass gets Mass Effect, The Outer Wilds, and more this month

Characters in Mass Effect.

Sony brings the world’s first QD-OLED TV to CES 2022

Sony 2022 A95K 4K QD-OLED TV.

TCL’s giant 98-inch 4K TV hits CES for under $8,000

TCL 2022 XL Collection 98-inch 4K QLED TV.

Sony claims mini-LED superiority with 2022 8K and 4K TVs

Sony 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup.

AMD CES 2022 keynote live blog

amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su

How to use Screen Time on iOS to cut down on your phone use

iOS screen time controls.

BenQ’s new 4K HDR projector is designed with gamers in mind

benq announces one of kind 4khdr projector x3000i x1300i

Get this 27-inch monitor for $190 at Dell today with fast delivery

A person wearing headphones sitting at a desk in front of a Dell 32 Curved monitor.

Common iPad Pro problems, and how to fix them

A close look of the iPad Pro connected to a keyboard.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Schlage’s Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt boasts iPhone, Apple Watch support

Schlage Encode Plus with Apple home keys open with Apple Watch.

TCL’s NXTWEAR AIR wearable display is like a cinema on your face

TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display.

TCL unveils 3 new TKEE tablets for kids at CES 2022

Front and back view of TCL's TKEE MINI tablet for kids against a colourful background.